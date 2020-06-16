Released TinCaps try to stay optimistic

In late May, a huge group of players across minor league baseball fielded the worst phone call a baseball player can receive.

“Hundreds of minor league players were cut today and lost their jobs,” ESPN's Jeff Passan tweeted May 28. “Hundreds more will be released over the next week. In the end, upward of 1,000 players could see their baseball careers end. The minor leagues have simply been devastated.”

Players getting released at the end of spring training or during the season isn't new, but it was jarring to see so many get the call at once. Among those released were former TinCaps Tom Colletti, Tre Carter, Dan Dallas, Nick Gatewood and a host of others. As baseball stumbles forward without a clear path to starting the season, it will be difficult for these players to catch on with new organizations.

For now, most are trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

“No one ever wants to get the call or get called in the office to let them know that their time with that organization is up,” said Dallas, a 22-year-old left-hander who pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and 2019. “But when you get drafted or sign a contract and get into baseball, you know at one point somewhere down the road your career is going to come to an end with that organization. The way I look at it is this is a steppingstone to hopefully more success in my career.”

Dallas has tried to keep an upbeat attitude since his release from the Padres, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2016. He's heard from a couple of independent teams, but as he looks for a new organization, he's working with a painting company, as he does every offseason.

He was particularly disappointed because he felt he was prepared for a great season and the COVID-19 pandemic kept him from making an impression in spring training, which was suspended March 13.

“I think it's pretty obvious that the coronavirus really affected a lot of guys getting released,” Dallas said. “It's kind of frustrating being that we didn't get to perform in spring training.”

Carter, a 23-year-old outfielder who played for the TinCaps in 2018, had even less of an opportunity to prove himself in spring training, because he fractured an elbow early in camp. The day he was slated to come back was the day all of the players were sent home.

Like Dallas, Carter tried to put a positive spin on the situation and pointed out that he has options going forward, though he plans on doing everything he can to get his baseball career restarted.

“Yeah I'm disappointed and whatever, but I don't want to be really emotional and upset,” said Carter, a 11th-round pick of the Padres in 2016. “I've still got options I can do if baseball doesn't work out.”

If baseball doesn't work out for Carter, who was a high school draft pick, he has the option of returning to school. If he does so within two years of his release, his contract says the Padres will help him pay for it.

Carter has thought of playing college football. He was a four-year starter on his high school team as a wide receiver and safety and got some looks from Tennessee. For now, he is working as a mover to make a little money, playing softball and spending time with his family.

TinCaps president Mike Nutter expressed regret that the players had to be released without really getting an opportunity to show what they could do in spring training. He emphasized that all of the former TinCaps who were cut comported themselves professionally in Fort Wayne.

“This is so different because normally over the years it would happen in spring or throughout the year,” Nutter said. “It's tough. Because, as a dad, you see it, you see the joy these guys have playing. ... I'm not saying they can't reach on with somebody else, but it's the finality of the whole thing. So it's like, 'Oh man.' ”

For his part, Dallas said he'd never forget the way he was treated while he was with the TinCaps. As for his career going forward, the lefty remains steadfastly optimistic, but it has occurred to him his time as a pro pitcher might be done.

“I'd be lying if I said it didn't cross my mind,” Dallas said. “But I believe that I'm ready to go and I can get picked up by another organization or another team. ... But yeah it's definitely crossed my mind that that might be the last pitch I throw in professional baseball.”

