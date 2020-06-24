Hopes for TinCaps' season is waning

Despite MLB teams and players ironing out the details Tuesday night to a 60-game season beginning in late July, Minor League Baseball remains in a state of limbo, not knowing whether its 160 teams will be able to play at all this season.

In the Midwest League, the All-Star Game would have been Tuesday had the start of the season not been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the scheduled season already half over and teams likely unable to play games in front of full stadiums because of continuing social-distancing restrictions, it is becoming less and less likely that there will be minor-league baseball this season.

TinCaps president Mike Nutter, who would have celebrated his 30th year in baseball this season, was not optimistic that minor-league games will be played this year. While MLB games can be played without fans and teams can still make money from lucrative television deals, minor-league teams don't have those deals, making fans an essential part of the MiLB experience. Without fans in the stands, Nutter pointed out, it's difficult to envision how games can be played.

“As we sit here now, with a week to go in June and what appears to be a major-league season starting sometime (in late July), it's my feeling and my fear that this will be a lost season for the minor leagues,” Nutter said. “As it relates to us, we understand that if the major leagues are going to play with no fans in their ballparks, there is zero likelihood of minor-league players playing in front of fans.”

Nutter said there has not been much communication between MLB and MiLB about the potential start of the season since spring training was suspended in mid-March.

Since then, almost all of the focus has been on getting a deal done at the major-league level, with the expectation that the minor-league situation could be ironed out in the aftermath of such an agreement.

“As it relates to the TinCaps ourselves, we literally have not heard, on the record, 100% truthful. ... I don't think we've heard one update since the season was delayed to start,” Nutter said. “Nobody's said a word. ... That's not a shot against anybody. I think all of us in the industry felt that what needed to get finalized first was the major-league deal.”

Once it became clear in April that a chunk of the 2020 campaign would be lost, it seemed possible that, with an MLB deal, the minor leagues would be able to start play in early July and then extend the end of their season into September in order to recoup some of the lost games.

The negotiations have left Nutter, in his capacities as a team president and a baseball fan, feeling disappointed.

“As a fan I'm excited about (MLB coming back),” he said. “I'm also a little frustrated that it's taken this long. I thought if people thought it was safe (to play), big if, they should've gotten this worked out and they should've had opening day on July 4 like everyone talked about.

“I'm glad that they're close, but I'm a little frustrated because it just felt like with all the leaks (in the media about negotiations), that it's alienated people. It seems kind of tone-deaf to the millions of people who are unemployed or furloughed or somewhere in between. It's tough.”

Now, minor-league teams including the TinCaps are staring down the possibility of going 19 months without any home games, putting a financial squeeze on a large group of clubs.

The TinCaps have made up a small part of the lost revenue by selling meal kits of ballpark food and hope to have other events besides baseball games, such as company outings, at Parkview Field this year.

Still, without baseball games, even healthy organizations like the TinCaps are feeling a crunch. That became more clear Tuesday when Fort Wayne was announced as one of 15 minor-league teams that have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract against insurance providers after being denied claims for business-interruption insurance due to the pandemic.

Nutter declined to comment on the lawsuit, but TinCaps owner Jason Freier said the insurance refusing to pay claims has worsened the team's financial circumstances.

“We're already in a difficult situation, and the insurance not coming through and paying like we believe it should makes matters worse,” Freier told local Fox affiliate WFFT.

“We just don't think it's acceptable for them to blanketly deny coverage.”

Nutter said the TinCaps hope to return better than ever whenever it's possible for games to be played again, but he acknowledged the team is “hurting a little bit.” As of now, his message to TinCaps fans is: “We're hanging in there, obviously that we appreciate them over the years.”

“I hope some Hail Mary comes through and we'll be back this year,” Nutter said. “But man, I can't wait (to play again). It's going to be an emotional thing.

“It's going to be a party, it'll be a pretty hot ticket I'd guess, under whatever constraints.”

