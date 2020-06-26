TinCaps, others sue insurer on virus claim

Minor league baseball teams are struggling.

With no games so far and the 2020 season looking more and more like it might be canceled entirely, there have been no ticket sales, no concessions bought, no team apparel purchased. The TinCaps, despite selling some meal kits of ballpark food and preparing to have some events at Parkview Field in the coming months, expect to lose as much of 95% of their revenue this season compared with the last three years, according to Jason Freier, the TinCaps' managing owner.

“Very likely, our next game will be in April 2021,” Freier said. “That means we'll have gone 19 months, more than a year and a half, without being able to host a game. ... Nineteen months without a game. That is obviously devastating to a business like ours. We're generating very little revenue for an extremely long time.”

The TinCaps and other minor league teams pay for business interruption insurance for stoppages such as the one created by the COVID-19 pandemic. When it became clear the team would lose a large chunk of its season, Freier and the TinCaps filed a claim with their insurance company, hoping to recoup some of the losses.

In response, the team's insurance company denied the team's claim, saying that viruses are not covered under the team's policy. The TinCaps were not alone in getting their claim denied, and Tuesday a group of 15 teams, including Fort Wayne, sued five insurance companies in an effort to get their claims approved and paid.

The Chattanooga Lookouts and Columbia Fireflies, both of which are owned by Hardball Capital, the TinCaps' parent company, are also part of the lawsuit.

“As far as I know, pretty much every team, with just about every insurer, has gotten the same sort of response,” Freier said. “That's why we're all working together. Teams all said, 'Hey this seems extraordinarily unfair that we've been paying for this insurance for years and years and now when it's time to use it, we're being told they're not going to live up to their obligation.'

“Obviously in a time like this when we're in these difficult economic situations, getting our claim denied does nothing to help that,” Freier added. “We think that the insurer's (claims) are not correct, they're not acceptable.”

Freier said the TinCaps do not yet have a dollar figure in mind for what they would claim to be owed because the “harm is ongoing.”

The TinCaps have more than 30 full-time employees and some of them have been furloughed, though team president Mike Nutter said the organization is doing everything it can to keep all of its employees involved with the team as much as possible.

Freier pointed out that because Fort Wayne has one of the highest average attendances in MiLB, it also has higher costs – more full-time employees and more marketing and advertising during the offseason – and therefore struggles even more without games.

“(Baseball) is what we do,” Nutter said. “Yes, we do the other events, we do a lot of incredible community things, but the main driver of attendance and revenue is Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball.

“It's been challenging, it's been stressful. ... The goal with Jason Freier, myself and everybody was to get through it and get through (the pandemic) with the same group (of full-time employees). We're not through it yet.”

Freier said that even if the teams win their lawsuit, they likely would not be able to recover their claims until after the season is over.

For its part, Nationwide, the insurance provider for 12 of the 15 teams involved in the lawsuit, said in a statement it is “committed to doing all we can within the coverage our members have purchased.”

“We have implemented a process to address and assess coronavirus related claims and we will evaluate any reported claim based on the relevant facts and individual merits of the claim,” Nationwide said in its statement. “Business interruption coverage due to a virus outbreak has been excluded from standard policies issued to business owners across the insurance industry for quite some time. The risk for such an event is so vast, including it in standard coverage would make such coverage unaffordable or even unavailable.”

Freier expects more teams to sue and potentially join the original suit filed Tuesday.

“This has been a tremendous blow to the organization,” he said. “We are hopeful that ultimately, we will be able to recover on the insurance that we spent years paying for.”

