TinCaps must wait for '21

For the first time in more than a quarter-century, there will be no minor league baseball in Fort Wayne.

Tuesday afternoon, less than a week after MLB announced its agreement for a 60-game season that will begin this month, Minor League Baseball announced what had been all but certain for weeks: There will be no 2020 season for the 160 MiLB teams because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. This will be the first season without Midwest League baseball in the Summit City since the Fort Wayne Wizards moved to town in 1993.

While MLB can hold games without fans or with limited attendance because major league teams also have revenue streams from lucrative TV deals, no such backstop exists for minor league teams. With fans still unable to attend games, it was almost inevitable MiLB would not be able to operate without losing a significant amount of money every game. Minor League Baseball President Pat O'Conner estimated Tuesday that 85% to 90% of MiLB revenue is related to ticket money, concessions, parking and ballpark advertising.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without minor league baseball played,” O'Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

MiLB teams will have to go at least 19 months without any home games before play can hope to resume in April and it's possible that some teams will not make it to the other side.

The TinCaps, with a picturesque downtown ballpark and well-maintained facilities, are one of the biggest draws in all of MiLB. Even a team as previously healthy as the one in Fort Wayne has had to furlough some of its more than 30 employees as it expects to lose as much as 95% of its revenue for this season.

“(Baseball) is what we do,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said this month. “Yes, we do other events, we do a lot of incredible community things, but the main driver of attendance and revenue is Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball.

“It's been challenging, it's been stressful. ... The goal with (team managing owner) Jason Freier, myself and everybody was to get through it and get through (the pandemic) with the same group (of full-time employees). We're not through it yet.”

Nutter spoke outside Parkview Field on Tuesday, fielding questions about the lost season and talking candidly about the sadness he feels for players, fans and staff who will not get to experience baseball in Fort Wayne this season.

“We did feel like for a little while this was going to be coming at some point,” Nutter said. “At the same time, when it happens, I went right away to the 34 full-time people who work (for the TinCaps), the 500-plus who work here part time throughout the year.”

The TinCaps were set to play their 12th season at Parkview Field. Instead, the stadium will sit empty until at least April, save for some potential company events if the virus permits later in the year.

For Fort Wayne manager Anthony Contreras, who is the all-time winningest manager in franchise history and would have been leading Fort Wayne for an unprecedented fifth season, it will be a somewhat empty summer without baseball in northeast Indiana.

“I've always known minor league baseball in the summer and looked forward to it and being part of it now as a coach it's a big part of my life,” said Contreras, who is spending time with his family in Arizona. “It's disappointing, but it's to keep everybody healthy and to make sure everybody's in a good spot going forward and hopefully we can pick up next year where we left off.”

“It's hard to beat a summer in Fort Wayne,” he added. “Especially with baseball and everything that goes on in that city. That's definitely going to be missed especially because I have a lot of investment and time spent there. (I'm going to miss) getting a new group of guys I've never coached before and springboarding them to their careers.”

Nutter acknowledged there are likely some difficult months ahead for the TinCaps, estimating that the team's lost revenue will be in excess of $1 million. Still, he assured the team's fans that the TinCaps will return next season and he is looking forward to welcoming patrons back to the ballpark for the 2021 campaign.

“We miss them,” Nutter, who would have been celebrating his 29th season in pro baseball, said of the fans Tuesday. “We thank them for the years of all the stuff that the 400,000 fans (per season) have done for us, in spending their time and money with us and getting invested with us. ... I love the banter with the fans.

“We will be back. We're not going away, we're not going bye-bye. We're going to be here. We'll be playing again in April 2021 and the party's going to be unbelievable. It's going to rival April 16 of '09 (the first game at Parkview Field).”

With the season canceled, the TinCaps are trying to stay afloat with some payouts from the business-interruption insurance the team's ownership group has been buying for years. As of now, the insurance company has said the team's policy does not cover pandemic stoppages and the TinCaps have joined with 14 other teams in a lawsuit against a group of five insurers to try to recover some of the lost revenue from this season. The suit, filed June 23, remains in its early stages.

“This has been a tremendous blow to the organization,” Freier told The Journal Gazette the day after the lawsuit was filed. “We are hopeful that ultimately, we will be able to recover on the insurance that we spent years paying for.”

Attention now turns to what could be a contentious offseason between MLB and MiLB. As far back as October, an MLB plan to cut up to 42 minor league teams during renegotiations of the agreement between the two organizations was circulated online.

Before the pandemic grabbed the country's attention, the early stages of negotiations about that proposal were public and heated, with a group of more than 100 members of Congress, including Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, addressing a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred condemning the proposal and saying it would “devastate” communities with MiLB teams.

It's unclear how those negotiations have progressed in recent months as the pandemic and preparations for the 2020 season have taken center stage, but MLB has not publicly backed off its proposal and seems prepared to fight for a significantly leaner MiLB system starting in 2021. Under the proposed restructuring, the TinCaps would be safe because of their strong attendance and modern facilities, but two fellow Midwest League teams, the Burlington Bees and Clinton LumberKings, could be affected.

For now, the focus remains on the season that won't happen and the prospects of a triumphant return in 2021.

“I think with everything going on this year, people are in search of hope and in search of good things coming and I think minor league baseball, especially if it's opening day in April, could be something that gives people faith and hope that we're getting back to normal,” Contreras said. “With people in the stands and players on the field, it will be good to get back to some normalcy and get back to the game.”

dsinn@jg.net