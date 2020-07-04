For TinCaps, big games lace July 4ths gone by

Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday it would not play a 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. While 160 teams were hurt by the cancellation, the determination was particularly difficult in Fort Wayne, coming just before what's arguably the biggest game of the season at Parkview Field: the Independence Day game.

The TinCaps have played at Parkview Field on the Fourth of July annually since the downtown stadium opened in 2009 and those matchups have brought out some of the loudest and largest crowds in the ballpark's history. Of the TinCaps' first 11 July 4 home games, five have set records for Parkview Field attendance, including the 2019 meeting with the Lake County Captains that drew more than 9,500 fans.

“I think in minor league baseball, the Fourth of July is a huge day, no matter what the size of the stadium is or how many people are here watching you,” manager Anthony Contreras, the team's all-time leader in victories, said in 2017. “Baseball falls under that feeling of America, and people will come to the game to see baseball and watch fireworks. There's a different energy that comes within the ballpark.”

The TinCaps take the field on the nation's birthday dressed in red, white and blue alternate jerseys, with the team's logo overlaid with an American flag on their hats. After the game, one of the franchise's signature fireworks shows lights up the downtown sky.

“There's a great buildup to it because of the way the Fort Wayne community has embraced it,” TinCaps broadcaster John Nolan said. “From a baseball standpoint, it's a game the players, because of the fan support, have a little extra juice for. It's about as big of a stage as you're going to get in minor-league baseball.”

Opening Day may be the only date that annually matches the festive atmosphere of the Fourth of July game.

“The patriotism; it's our nation's independence,” team president Mike Nutter said in 2017. “Even when baseball's taken its hits, July Fourth is one of those days that we circle.”

In lieu of an Independence Day game, The Journal Gazette has put together a look back at some of the best memories from previous Parkview Field extravaganzas on Independence Day.

2009: The inaugural Fourth of July matchup at Parkview Field saw the first-place TinCaps win a fourth straight game and improve to 53-26 on their way to the only Midwest League championship in Fort Wayne franchise history.

The TinCaps beat Lake County 8-4 in front of an announced crowd of 7,849 behind two doubles and three RBI from center fielder Blake Tekotte, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games. Future major-leaguer Anthony Bass went six innings and gave up two runs.

2010: More than 7,700 fans saw one of the wildest comebacks in TinCaps history as Fort Wayne overcame a 9-1 deficit in the fifth inning to beat the Bowling Green Hot Rods 12-11. Fort Wayne scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth, three of which crossed the plate on bases-loaded walks.

The game-winning hit was a two-run single from Jeudy Valdez, who had popped up behind home plate earlier in the at-bat. The Bowling Green catcher, with the crowd at full throat around him, dropped the ball, giving Valdez and Fort Wayne life.

“I don't think I've ever been a part of something like that,” then-TinCaps manager Jose Flores said after the game. “I've seen these guys play for the last couple of months, and we've had some nice comebacks, but I think this one tops any comeback that I've been a part of as a player or a manager.”

2016: The TinCaps jumped all over first-place South Bend, which came in with a 50-30 record, pounding 16 hits and winning 6-3 in front of more than 9,000 fans. It was the most hits the Cubs had given up that season and the triumph gave Fort Wayne its first win on Fourth of July since 2012.

Brad Zunica roped a single that left his bat at 111 mph, while Kodie Tidwell blasted a home run that traveled 440 feet.

2017: Big right-hander Michel Baez, who would go on to put together one of the best pitching stretches in Fort Wayne history, made his TinCaps debut in front of a then-record 9,266 fans and didn't disappoint.

The 6-foot-8 Baez touched 98 mph with his fastball, striking out nine in five innings and giving up just two hits. He earned the victory in a 4-0 Fort Wayne win over Lake County, during a season in which the TinCaps reached the Midwest League Championship Series.

“I felt great pitching on Independence Day, such an important day,” Baez said then. “I'm glad to be here.”

2018: For the second straight year, a highly touted pitching prospect put on a dazzling show. Nineteen-year-old left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft, worked arguably his best start as a TinCap, going six shutout innings and striking out six while giving up just four hits in a 7-0 victory over Great Lakes. It was Gore's first pro victory.

A crowd of 8,805 saw a triumph that elevated the TinCaps temporarily into first place in the Eastern Division. Left-fielder Robbie Podorsky had two hits, including a three-run triple to raise his batting average to .357. The speedster went on to lead the Midwest League in hitting, batting .366.

“It was a great atmosphere tonight,” Podorsky said after the game. “We played outstanding defense; we had outstanding pitching. Gore gave us a hell of a start. It was just a great feeling out there today.”

