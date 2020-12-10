TinCaps offered High-A for Padres

The San Diego Padres have offered the TinCaps a slot as the Padres' High-A affiliate beginning in the 2021 season, the Padres announced Wednesday.

The TinCaps were one of 119 teams across Minor League Baseball that was offered a spot as an affiliate as the minor leagues contract from the 160 teams that have been the norm in recent years.

TinCaps president Mike Nutter expressed excitement at the prospect of getting a deal done that would move the franchise above the Low-A level where it has played since it moved to Fort Wayne in 1993.

“There has been a lot of anticipation regarding the restructuring of Minor League Baseball,” Nutter said in a statement. “We're excited that the TinCaps have been invited to join at the High-A level. Fans in Fort Wayne will have the chance to experience a higher level of baseball than before with players closer to becoming Major League stars.”

The TinCaps' executive expressed a note of caution, however. Despite the excitement, no deal has yet been reached because the team has not yet seen the official offer from the Padres, a situation in which all of the MiLB clubs offered affiliate spots find themselves.

“As we sit here now, I'm genuinely excited, this is the first step of many steps in the process,” Nutter said of the offer of affiliation from the Padres. “But we have not even seen the agreement yet that we are going to be asked to sign. So we don't have it, we don't have a copy of it.”

“I hope it doesn't come to that,” Nutter said of the prospect of not accepting the invitation. “That's not what we're planning on, but I can't commit to a deal when we haven't seen it.”

Nutter said the team is hoping to have more details and paperwork from the Padres about the offer before Jan. 1.

If the TinCaps do accept the offer, they would move to a higher level of the minor leagues and continue an affiliation with the Padres that stretches back to 1999, the longest continuous affiliation in San Diego franchise history.

The offers of affiliation, which went out to minor-league teams across the country Wednesday, are part of a reorganization of the minors by MLB clubs that has been in the works since 2019. Among the teams that did not receive offers of affiliation were three from the Midwest League: Kane County Cougars, Clinton LumberKings and Burlington Bees. A fourth Midwest League team, which has not yet been publicly identified, is moving to a new league, Nutter said.

The result is that “it's as final as something can be” that the Midwest League will contract from 16 to 12 teams, according to Nutter. The Midwest League is likely to operate at the High-A level under the new system.

Despite the invitation to be a High-A affiliate, the TinCaps do not yet have clarity on their schedule for a potential 2021 campaign. Nutter said he is “very optimistic” that there will be a 2021 season.

As planning for 2021 continues, the TinCaps will monitor Indiana and Allen County COVID-19 related projected protocols, requirements and recommendations for the spring and summer, the team said.

Starting in 2022, the TinCaps would likely have a 132-game schedule, down from the 140-game slate it has had in previous years, Nutter said.

dsinn@jg.net