TinCaps release schedule; May 4 Opening Day

The TinCaps will open their 2021 season May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps, the team announced this afternoon.

Fort Wayne's High-A minor league team released its full regular-season schedule, which will be 120 games – down from the usual 140 – and will run from May until Sept. 19. The season will start later this year because MLB players and minor-leaguers will have separate Spring Training schedules.

Lower-level minor-leaguers won't officially start training until the major-leaguers break camp to start the regular season in late March and early April. The revised scheduled was put in place in an effort to limit the number of players at one facility at a time and mitigate the risk of coronavirus outbreaks.

“This schedule has been highly anticipated for us after losing our 2020 season,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome our amazing fans back to Parkview Field in a safe and fun fashion this year.”

The TinCaps will compete in the 12-team "High-A Central" – a renamed Midwest League minus four of the teams that had previously comprised the Low-A circuit – and will play 96 of their 120 games against their five fellow East Division teams: West Michigan, Dayton, Lake County, Lansing and Great Lakes.

Rather than three- and four-game series, this season's slate features six-game series to cut down on travel. There will also be no games on Mondays. The TinCaps have two stretches of 12 straight games at home, from June 1-13 and from June 29-July 11. The latter stretch includes the traditional Fourth of July home game in Fort Wayne, a matchup against the Great Lakes Loons.

The TinCaps will release their home game times and promotional schedule in the near future. Tickets also will go on sale at a later date.

It remains unclear whether there will be social-distancing regulations that cut down attendance at Parkview Field this summer or what form those regulations might take. The team is utilizing a wait-and-see approach because the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic could change significantly in the next 2 1/2 months.

"As excited as we are and as much as we want to jump into our season, we will utilize caution and discretion for every event at Parkview Field to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, staff, and team,” Nutter said. “We’re optimistic that between now and Opening Day we’ll continue to see great progress in our community and region’s fight against the virus and look forward to getting closer to some level of normalcy.

"But it’s great to have May 4 and our other dates on the calendar, and rest assured it’s game on for Opening Day."

The TinCaps' entire 2020 season was canceled because of the virus, along with the rest of minor-league baseball.

dsinn@jg.net