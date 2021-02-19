TinCaps schedule set; opener May 4

The TinCaps will open their 2021 season May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps, the team announced Thursday.

Fort Wayne's High-A minor league team released its full regular-season schedule, which will be 120 games – down from 140 – and will run from May until Sept. 19. The season will start a month later than usual this year because MLB players and minor leaguers will have separate spring training schedules.

“It's a big day for us,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said. “There haven't been a lot of great, positive things for a long time. ... We just haven't had a whole lot to look forward to for some time and now that we do, the staff is pretty motivated. It's exciting just to have some dates on a schedule and know who we're playing.”

Nutter said that in the future – once the pandemic no longer affects the schedule – there will be closer to 132 games in a season, with 66 at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps will compete in the 12-team High-A Central – a renamed Midwest League minus four of the teams that had previously comprised the Low-A circuit – and will play 96 of their 120 games against their five fellow East Division teams: West Michigan, Dayton, Lake County, Lansing and Great Lakes.

The team will host the in-state rival South Bend Cubs, a member of the league's West Division, for six games in Fort Wayne from Aug. 10 to 15.

Rather than three- and four-game series, this season's schedule features six-game series to cut down on travel. There will also be no games on Mondays.

The TinCaps have two stretches of 12 straight games at home, from June 1 to 13 and from June 29 to July 11. The latter includes the traditional Fourth of July home game in Fort Wayne, a matchup against the Great Lakes Loons.

The TinCaps will release their home game times and promotional schedule in the near future. Tickets also will go on sale at a date to be announced.

Nutter said attendance at Parkview Field will “certainly” be limited at the start of the season because of the pandemic. The team president estimated that attendance at the start will be at a similar level to the policy the Komets have pursued at Memorial Coliseum, which permits 27.9% of normal capacity. He is hopeful, however, that crowds will be able to grow as the season progresses and more people get vaccinated.

“As excited as we are and as much as we want to jump into our season, we will utilize caution and discretion for every event at Parkview Field to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, staff, and team,” Nutter said. “We're optimistic that between now and opening day we'll continue to see great progress in our community and region's fight against the virus and look forward to getting closer to some level of normalcy.

“But it's great to have May 4 and our other dates on the calendar, and rest assured it's game on for opening day.”

The TinCaps' entire 2020 season was canceled because of the virus, along with the rest of minor league baseball. Even Nutter was surprised at how excited fans are for the team to return.

“People have missed us and we've missed them,” he said. “This is a step back in the right direction. Long way to go, ... but today is a great day.”

