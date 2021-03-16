29 amateur games set for Parkview Field

Parkview Field will host 29 high school and college baseball games April 2-29, the TinCaps announced Monday. The TinCaps' season starts May 4 and the amateur games will give ballpark staff a chance to prepare for the season and will help the franchise recoup some of the revenue it lost when the 2020 TinCaps season was canceled.

Tickets for the games will cost $6 and will go on sale March 24. To buy tickets, go to www.parkviewfield.com/ or visit the stadium on game day; the Parkview Field ticket office will open one hour prior to first pitch.

The TinCaps plan to use a special seating chart to account for physical distancing between pods of fans. Ballpark concessions will be available, as well, and no outside food or drink will be permitted.

The list of teams that will play at the downtown stadium in April includes Purdue Fort Wayne, Saint Francis, Indiana Tech, Grace, Eastside, DeKalb, Homestead, Northrop, Wayne, South Adams, New Haven, Concordia, South Side, West Noble, Garrett, Woodlan, Leo, Snider, Norwell, Carroll, East Noble, Bishop Luers, Canterbury, Warsaw, Churubusco, Whitko, Angola, Blackhawk Christian, Columbia City, Bellmont, Bishop Dwenger and North Side.

BASEBALL

YouTube to air 21 MLB games

YouTube will broadcast a Major League Baseball package of games for a third season. The series of 21 telecasts start at 1:10 p.m. April 7 when the Boston Red Sox host the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a two-game series, MLB and YouTube said. The games are exclusive and will not be televised by club broadcast partners.

Yankees lefty has elbow surgery

New York Yankees left-hander Zack Britton had surgery to remove a bone chip from his pitching elbow. The reliever is likely to be out until at least May and perhaps until summer. The team has not specified a time frame. Britton, 33, is a two-time All-Star who was 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA and eight saves in 20 appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

COLLEGES

Penn State hiring Purdue assistant

Penn State will hire Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry as its new head basketball coach, according to multiple reports. Shrewsberry, an Indianapolis native, coached under Brad Stevens at Butler for three seasons, including the Bulldogs' two trips to the national championship game in 2010 and 2011, and then coached six more seasons with Stevens with the Boston Celtics. In between, he was an assistant coach at Purdue for two years and he reunited with coach Matt Painter as the team's associate head coach beginning in 2019. He has been in charge of Purdue's offense during his second stint with the Boilermakers.

Coaching news

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery signed a four-year contract extension through 2027-28 after leading the eighth-ranked Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals and their highest NCAA Tournament seeding since 1987. The Hawkeyes are 21-8 and finished third in the Big Ten regular season at 14-6. They've been ranked in the top 15 every week this season and peaked at No. 5 last week. The team is a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Grand Canyon on Friday in Indianapolis. ...

DePaul fired coach Dave Leitao six years into his second tenure in another effort to lift a once-proud program. The Blue Demons went 5-14 in a season that started about a month late because of COVID-19 issues. They finished last in the Big East for the fifth straight year at 2-13. ...

Boston College hired Earl Grant as its basketball coach on Monday, bringing in the man who led the College of Charleston to the NCAA Tournament in the hopes he can do the same for the Eagles. ...

Jennifer Rizzotti was fired as George Washington's women's basketball coach on Monday after one NCAA Tournament trip in five years at the school. GW went 9-14 this season.

HIGH SCHOOLS

All-NLC team announced

Warsaw junior Judah Simfukwe and sophomore Jaxson Gould were both named to the All-Northern Lakes Conference team, which was released Monday. Tigers junior Jackson Dawson was an honorable mention, and Warsaw coach Matt Moore was named Coach of the Year alongside Ron Hecklinski of Mishawaka. Wawasee junior Keaton Dukes was also named to the all-conference team.

HOCKEY

Kings stranded; game called off

The Los Angeles Kings' game against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night was postponed because of weather conditions that kept the Kings in Denver on Sunday. No makeup was immediately announced. The Kings' plane couldn't leave after their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche because of a blizzard.