TinCaps announces coaching staff for 2021season

The all-time leader in wins in Fort Wayne history is back to manage the TinCaps for another year.

Anthony Contreras, who has led the team since 2016, will shepherd Fort Wayne's minor-league ballclub during its transition from Low-A to High-A and try to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

“This is a win-win for me,” Contreras said in a statement. “I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue working with TinCaps President Mike Nutter and his staff, while also excited to be back at beautiful Parkview Field helping another group of young men achieve their dreams of making it to the major leagues.”

The TinCaps announced their full coaching staff this afternoon, with hitting coach Jonathan Mathews joining Contreras in returning. Fort Wayne's new pitching coach will be former MLB pitcher and Double-A pitching coach Jimmy Jones, while fielding coach duties will be handled by 2015 TinCap Felipe Blanco. Nick Coberly will be the athletic trainer and Corey Measner the strength coach.

“As we begin a new era of TinCaps baseball at the High-A level, we're elated to have Anthony and Jonathan back with us,” Nutter said in a statement. “We're also thrilled to have Jimmy, Felipe, Nick, and Corey with us for what's sure to be a very special season.”

Contreras, 37, has already won 256 games in his Fort Wayne tenure and is the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, entering his fifth season at the helm. He'll be managing at the High-A level for the first time after running teams in rookie ball, short-season A-ball and Low-A since 2014. The TinCaps reached the Midwest League Championship Series under Contreras's leadership in 2017.

Mathews, 49, is entering his third season as the Fort Wayne hitting coach following a stint as an MLB coach with the Padres in 2017. He was assigned to the TinCaps in 2020, as well, after Fort Wayne ranked seventh among 16 Midwest League teams in 2019 with a .682 on-base plus slugging (OPS).

Jones, meanwhile, is a new face for the TinCaps, but he's been with the Padres for more than a decade. He was the organization's Double-A pitching coach for most of the 2010s, with a short stop as the interim MLB bullpen coach. The 6-foot-2 right-hander was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1982 MLB Draft by the Padres and pitched for San Diego for three seasons from 1986 to 1988. He also played for the Yankees, Astros and Montreal Expos, going 43-39 with a 4.46 ERA in his career before pitching for a couple of seasons in Japan.

Blanco will become the second player in franchise history to go from playing in Fort Wayne to having a spot on the coaching staff. The 27-year-old former middle infielder played in the minor leagues with the Padres' organization from 2011 to 2017, getting as high as Triple-A for seven games in 2016. During his season with the TinCaps, he played 66 games and hit .209 with one home run, 15 RBI and eight steals. He started 54 games at second base and committed 11 errors.

The TinCaps open their 2021 season May 4 at Parkview Field and will announce the roster closer to Opening Day, following minor-league spring training.

