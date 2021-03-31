TinCaps announce return of Contreras as manager

Anthony Contreras, who has managed the TinCaps since 2016 and has the franchise record for victories, is back for another summer.

He will shepherd the San Diego Padres affiliate during its transition from Low-A to High-A this season, the TinCaps announced Tuesday, and try to lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since reaching the Midwest League Championship Series in 2017.

“This is a win-win for me,” Contreras said in a news release. “I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue working with TinCaps president Mike Nutter and his staff, while also excited to be back at beautiful Parkview Field helping another group of young men achieve their dreams of making it to the major leagues.”

The TinCaps announced hitting coach Jonathan Mathews is also back. Fort Wayne's new pitching coach will be former MLB pitcher and Double-A pitching coach Jimmy Jones, while fielding coach duties will be handled by 2015 TinCap Felipe Blanco. Nick Coberly will be the athletic trainer and Corey Measner the strength coach.

Contreras, 37, is 256-300 in Fort Wayne and is the longest-tenured manager in franchise history, entering his fifth season at the helm, not including last year when a season wasn't held because of the pandemic. He'll be managing at the High-A level for the first time.

Mathews, 49, is entering his third season as the hitting coach following a stint as a coach with the Padres in 2017.

Jones, 56, a 6-foot-2 right-hander, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 1982 MLB draft by the Padres and pitched for them from 1986 to 1988. He went 43-39 with a 4.46 ERA in his eight-year MLB career.

Blanco, 27, becomes the second former Fort Wayne player, after Contreras, to have a spot on the coaching staff. He played in the minor leagues for the Padres from 2011 to 2017, including 66 Fort Wayne games in which he started 54 at second base and committed just 11 errors.

