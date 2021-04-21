TinCaps, fans ready to return

Tuesday morning dawned gray and cold in Fort Wayne and sprinkles of rain turned into a steady snow by the afternoon.

For the small group of TinCaps fans who braved the not-so-spring-like weather to get tickets for the team's 2021 season in person at the Parkview Field ticket office, it still felt like baseball season.

“The TinCaps are awesome,” said Carla Hanson, who has been going to professional baseball games in Fort Wayne since the city's team was called the Wizards.

“I'm just so excited. Go TinCaps.”

Single-game TinCaps tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday and within five minutes of the ticket offices opening for business, there were half a dozen people in line to buy tickets, despite the team also setting up sales options online (www.tincapstickets.com) and over the phone (260-482-6400).

“I wanted to make sure I got the right tickets, versus going online and having the computer pick it for me,” said Hanson, who bought tickets for opening day. “And actually having human contact. I just needed to get out after an entire year of being shut in.”

The TinCaps, who were promoted from Low-A to High-A starting this season, open their season May 4 at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The old Midwest League foes have joined 10 of their former league-mates in the newly formed High-A Central.

In years past, the franchise has held an indoor breakfast at Parkview Field on the day tickets go on sale, inviting fans to bring their children and have a meal as they buy tickets. The most recent of these breakfasts came in February 2020, but the tickets bought that day were never used after the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing pandemic prevented the TinCaps from holding such a breakfast this year, but that did not stop fans from snapping up tickets at the stadium. Those in-person shoppers put smiles on the faces of the team employees selling the tickets.

“One thing for us is just being able to go back to doing the things we enjoy,” said Brent Harring, the TinCaps' assistant director of group sales. “Last year was certainly a challenge for everybody, but it's good to have something to work toward this year. ... With individual tickets going on sale, it's just another sign that baseball is coming back this year, which is something we've been looking forward to for a long time.”

Because of the pandemic, the TinCaps have only put tickets on sale through June 13. For home games until that date, attendance will be limited to about 3,000. After that, the team hopes to be able to loosen attendance restrictions somewhat.

It is not yet clear when tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale.

Still, the availability of at least a group of tickets was a sign to some fans that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

“I think things are turning around,” said Ron Bradford, a Warsaw resident who bought tickets with his wife, Ruth, on Tuesday. “Everybody keeps getting their shots – there's a plug – and doing the right thing. It'll be all right and we're coming around the corner.”

Although Tuesday's weather made it feel like baseball was a long way off, opening day at Parkview Field is just two weeks away.

“(That first game) is going to be so exciting and electrifying,” Hanson said. “Being with other people, the fun, the activities on the field, the music, the food, the smells, the interacting, I missed it all.”

