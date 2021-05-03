The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, May 03, 2021 9:10 pm

    2021 TinCaps capsules

    Pitchers

    Edwuin Bencomo

    Age: 21 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Pitched 12 games for the TinCaps with a 3.69 ERA in 2019

    Ethan Elliott

    Age: 24 Throws: Left Height/weight: 6-3, 180 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Will be Opening Day starting pitcher

    Anderson Espinoza

    Age: 23 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 190 Previous team: TinCaps (2016) Fast facts: Was No. 10 prospect in baseball in 2017, per Fangraphs.com

    Mason Feole

    Age: 22 Throws: Left Height/weight: 6-1, 194 Previous team: University of Connecticut Fast facts: Has not pitched in a pro baseball game; No. 28 prospect in Padres' system

    Sam Keating

    Age: 22 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-3, 175 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City  Fast facts: Had 7.50 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) with TinCaps in 2019

    Brandon Komar

    Age: 21 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 195 Previous team: AZL Padres (Rookie league) Fast facts: Had 17 strikeouts in 16 innings across four games (two starts) with TinCaps in 2019

    Carter Loewen

    Age: 22 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-4, 225 Previous team: University of Hawaii Fast facts: Is from Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada; signed with Padres as undrafted free agent

    Moises Lugo

    Age: 22 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 185  Previous team: AZL Padres Fast facts: Had a 2.05 ERA in 35 innings in rookie ball in 2019; also pitched three games (two starts) with TinCaps

    Edgar Martinez

    Age: 20 Throws: Right Height/weight: 5-10, 155 Previous team: AZL Padres  Fast facts: Struck out 54 and walked 10 in 43 innings in rookie ball in 2019; youngest player on team

    Felix Minjarez

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-3, 210 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Has a 2.20 ERA and 93 strikeouts against 26 walks in 81 2/3 innings across three levels in pro career

    Gabe Mosser

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-4, 179 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Led Midwest League in K/BB rate during his stint with the TinCaps in 2019;  had 76 strikeouts and 12 walks in 72 innings

    Austin Smith

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-4, 220 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Pitched in Fort Wayne in '16, '17, '18 and '19; had a 3.51 ERA in 35 relief appearance for TinCaps in 2019

    Wen-Hua Sung

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 198 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Native of Taiwan; struck out 59 in 41 1/3 innings in 2019

    Cody Tyler

    Age: 26 Throws: Left Height/weight: 6-0, 180 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Had a 3.27 ERA across 29 relief appearances in 52 1/3 innings with TinCaps in 2019; has pitched in Triple-A; oldest player on team

    Matt Waldron

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-2, 205 Previous team: Short-season Mahoning Valley (Cleveland system) Fast facts: Acquired via 2020 trade with Cleveland; had 57 strikeouts and four walks in 45 2/3 innings across two levels in 2019

    Catchers

    Jonny Homza

    Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 185 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Drove in 13 runs in 53 games with a .313 OBP and 37.5% caught-stealing rate in 2019; native of Anchorage, Alaska

    Adam Kerner

    Age: 22 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-10, 195 Previous team: University of San Diego Fast facts: Went 7 for 14 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI in 2020 series against Indiana

    Yorman Rodriguez

    Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-10, 214 Previous team: Low-A Lansing (Toronto system) Fast facts: Hit .344 with 19 RBI in 22 games in the Midwest League in 2019, including .389 and a home run in four games vs. TinCaps

    Infielders

    Luis Almanzar

    Age: 21 Throws: Right  Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 180  Previous team: AZL Padres Fast facts: Played for the TinCaps in '18 and '19; received $4.05 million signing bonus at 17

    Olivier Basabe

    Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 188  Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Hit seven home runs and drove in 51 with a .312 OBP in 116 games at High-A in 2019; played 17 games with TinCaps in '18

    Reinaldo Ilarraza

    Age: 22 Throws: Right Bats: Switch Height/weight: 5-10, 150  Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Played all of 2017 with TinCaps with 26 steals and 58 runs scored; also played with TinCaps in '18

    Justin Lopez

    Age: 20 Throws: Right Bats: Switch Height/weight: 6-2, 170  Previous team: TinCaps  Fast facts: Played all of '18 and '19 with TinCaps; hit 13 home runs and had 57 RBI in 2019

    Kelvin Melean

    Age: 22 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 165  Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Played with TinCaps in '18 and '19; hit .308 with a .400 OBP in 50 games at Tri-City in 2019

    Ethan Skender

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-11, 175  Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Hit .275 with a .347 OBP, 23 runs scored and 25 RBI with TinCaps in 2019

    Outfielders

    Michael Curry

    Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 212 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of 2019 with TinCaps, hitting .285 with a .379 OBP, eight home runs and 45 RBI

    Jawuan Harris

    Age: 24 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-9, 195  Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of 2019 with TinCaps with a .346 OBP, eight home runs, 62 runs scored and 29 steals; played football at Rutgers

    Tirso Ornelas

    Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Left Height/weight: 6-4, 180  Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: No. 19 prospect in Padres' system; played all of 2018 with TinCaps with eight home runs and .341 OBP

    Agustin Ruiz

    Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Left Height/weight: 6-2, 175 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of 2019 with TinCaps with a .320 OBP, 49 runs scored and 55 RBI

    Dwanya Williams-Sutton

    Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-2, 215  Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Led Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411; set TinCaps record with 32 HBP

    -- Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

    dsinn@jg.net

