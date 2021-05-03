Monday, May 03, 2021 9:10 pm
2021 TinCaps capsules
Pitchers
Edwuin Bencomo
Age: 21 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Pitched 12 games for the TinCaps with a 3.69 ERA in 2019
Ethan Elliott
Age: 24 Throws: Left Height/weight: 6-3, 180 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Will be Opening Day starting pitcher
Anderson Espinoza
Age: 23 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 190 Previous team: TinCaps (2016) Fast facts: Was No. 10 prospect in baseball in 2017, per Fangraphs.com
Mason Feole
Age: 22 Throws: Left Height/weight: 6-1, 194 Previous team: University of Connecticut Fast facts: Has not pitched in a pro baseball game; No. 28 prospect in Padres' system
Sam Keating
Age: 22 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-3, 175 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Had 7.50 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) with TinCaps in 2019
Brandon Komar
Age: 21 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 195 Previous team: AZL Padres (Rookie league) Fast facts: Had 17 strikeouts in 16 innings across four games (two starts) with TinCaps in 2019
Carter Loewen
Age: 22 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-4, 225 Previous team: University of Hawaii Fast facts: Is from Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada; signed with Padres as undrafted free agent
Moises Lugo
Age: 22 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 185 Previous team: AZL Padres Fast facts: Had a 2.05 ERA in 35 innings in rookie ball in 2019; also pitched three games (two starts) with TinCaps
Edgar Martinez
Age: 20 Throws: Right Height/weight: 5-10, 155 Previous team: AZL Padres Fast facts: Struck out 54 and walked 10 in 43 innings in rookie ball in 2019; youngest player on team
Felix Minjarez
Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-3, 210 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Has a 2.20 ERA and 93 strikeouts against 26 walks in 81 2/3 innings across three levels in pro career
Gabe Mosser
Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-4, 179 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Led Midwest League in K/BB rate during his stint with the TinCaps in 2019; had 76 strikeouts and 12 walks in 72 innings
Austin Smith
Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-4, 220 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Pitched in Fort Wayne in '16, '17, '18 and '19; had a 3.51 ERA in 35 relief appearance for TinCaps in 2019
Wen-Hua Sung
Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 198 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Native of Taiwan; struck out 59 in 41 1/3 innings in 2019
Cody Tyler
Age: 26 Throws: Left Height/weight: 6-0, 180 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Had a 3.27 ERA across 29 relief appearances in 52 1/3 innings with TinCaps in 2019; has pitched in Triple-A; oldest player on team
Matt Waldron
Age: 24 Throws: Right Height/weight: 6-2, 205 Previous team: Short-season Mahoning Valley (Cleveland system) Fast facts: Acquired via 2020 trade with Cleveland; had 57 strikeouts and four walks in 45 2/3 innings across two levels in 2019
Catchers
Jonny Homza
Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 185 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Drove in 13 runs in 53 games with a .313 OBP and 37.5% caught-stealing rate in 2019; native of Anchorage, Alaska
Adam Kerner
Age: 22 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-10, 195 Previous team: University of San Diego Fast facts: Went 7 for 14 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI in 2020 series against Indiana
Yorman Rodriguez
Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-10, 214 Previous team: Low-A Lansing (Toronto system) Fast facts: Hit .344 with 19 RBI in 22 games in the Midwest League in 2019, including .389 and a home run in four games vs. TinCaps
Infielders
Luis Almanzar
Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 180 Previous team: AZL Padres Fast facts: Played for the TinCaps in '18 and '19; received $4.05 million signing bonus at 17
Olivier Basabe
Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 188 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: Hit seven home runs and drove in 51 with a .312 OBP in 116 games at High-A in 2019; played 17 games with TinCaps in '18
Reinaldo Ilarraza
Age: 22 Throws: Right Bats: Switch Height/weight: 5-10, 150 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Played all of 2017 with TinCaps with 26 steals and 58 runs scored; also played with TinCaps in '18
Justin Lopez
Age: 20 Throws: Right Bats: Switch Height/weight: 6-2, 170 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of '18 and '19 with TinCaps; hit 13 home runs and had 57 RBI in 2019
Kelvin Melean
Age: 22 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-0, 165 Previous team: Short-season Tri-City Fast facts: Played with TinCaps in '18 and '19; hit .308 with a .400 OBP in 50 games at Tri-City in 2019
Ethan Skender
Age: 24 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-11, 175 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Hit .275 with a .347 OBP, 23 runs scored and 25 RBI with TinCaps in 2019
Outfielders
Michael Curry
Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-1, 212 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of 2019 with TinCaps, hitting .285 with a .379 OBP, eight home runs and 45 RBI
Jawuan Harris
Age: 24 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 5-9, 195 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of 2019 with TinCaps with a .346 OBP, eight home runs, 62 runs scored and 29 steals; played football at Rutgers
Tirso Ornelas
Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Left Height/weight: 6-4, 180 Previous team: High-A Lake Elsinore Fast facts: No. 19 prospect in Padres' system; played all of 2018 with TinCaps with eight home runs and .341 OBP
Agustin Ruiz
Age: 21 Throws: Right Bats: Left Height/weight: 6-2, 175 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Played all of 2019 with TinCaps with a .320 OBP, 49 runs scored and 55 RBI
Dwanya Williams-Sutton
Age: 23 Throws: Right Bats: Right Height/weight: 6-2, 215 Previous team: TinCaps Fast facts: Led Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411; set TinCaps record with 32 HBP
-- Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette
dsinn@jg.net
