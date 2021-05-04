Fans can expect changes at the ballpark

The ballpark experience will be different at Parkview Field in 2021 from what it was in 2019, the last time the TinCaps played at the downtown stadium.

Changes have been made because of the coronavirus pandemic and to improve the overall ballpark experience.

Among the differences that fans can anticipate this season are longer series. The TinCaps will play six games in a row against each opponent rather than the three- or four-game series that have dominated the schedule in the past. To give players some time to rest during 12-game homestands and road trips, there will be no Monday games this season.

First-pitch times have also been standardized. Games Tuesday through Friday will start at 7:05 p.m., Saturday games will have 6:35 p.m. starts, and Sundays will begin at 1:05 p.m. The only exception is Sunday, July 4, which will start at 6:05 p.m.

To open the season, the TinCaps will have reduced seating capacity in order for fans to maintain social distancing at the ballpark. About 3,000 fans will be permitted at each game through June 13, when attendance measures will be re-evaluated. Until then, fans will be able to buy tickets to socially distanced pods of seats throughout the seating bowl.

Tickets for games through June 13 are available at www.tincapstickets.com. After June 13, the TinCaps don't return home until June 29. Tickets for games in late June and beyond will become available at a later date.

During the games themselves, fans will be able to enjoy the new HD video board that was installed in the winter of 2019-20. The board was supposed to be in use for the canceled 2020 season. Netting has also been extended at the stadium to protect fans from foul balls, and the stadium's sound system has been updated.

Fans attending games will be required to wear masks unless they are eating or drinking in their assigned seats and all transactions at the stadium will be cashless to cut down on “touch points” between fans and employees.

Not every aspect of the ballpark experience will be different, however. The TinCaps will still have Family Feast Nights, where fans can get discounts on select concession items, though the promotion will take place on Tuesdays this season, instead of Mondays, as in years past. Thursdays will still be “Thirsty Thursdays,” with discounts on domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

Wednesdays will feature a new weekly theme night: Paws and Claws Night, during which fans can bring their dogs and cats to the game, and there will be discounts on White Claws, an alcoholic seltzer.

Finally, the team will resume its postgame fireworks displays in June, and it plans to have a fireworks show after each Saturday game through the end of the season. There will also be fireworks on the Fourth of July and Sept. 11.

More theme and promotional nights will be announced at a later date.

