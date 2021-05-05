Excitement aplenty as game returns

Every time a TinCaps hitter made contact early in the season opener Tuesday night against the West Michigan Whitecaps, a high-pitched shout of “Yes!” emanated from near the top of the stands at Parkview Field.

That excited exclamation came from Luke Rousculp, 8, who was excited for the return of baseball in Fort Wayne.

“It's been so long since I've seen a game,” Rousculp said. “I like it when (the TinCaps) hit a home run.”

Most of the fans that attended the first professional game at Parkview Field since early September 2019 were more seasoned than Luke, but many of them felt the same excitement.

After the 2020 season was canceled and the start of the 2021 campaign was pushed back a month to allow for minor leaguers to have a separate spring training from MLB players, fans were eager to have TinCaps baseball back.

Despite overcast skies, intermittent rain and chilly temperatures, fans took to the stands. More than an hour before the game began, several dozen milled around outside the ballpark, waiting for the gates to open. One group even tailgated in the parking lot before entering the stadium.

Once in the ballpark, some fans huddled underneath umbrellas to dodge the raindrops that eventually stopped in the third inning, when a late-evening blue sky peaked through the clouds.

Season-ticket holders Ken and Trish Bugajski wrapped themselves in sweatshirts and jerseys with their names on the back. They were excited to return to a place that felt familiar.

“(We missed) the friendly family atmosphere,” Trish Bugajski said. “We know all the staff, and it was like missing your friends.”

“For us, (going to a game is) like a little vacation every evening,” Ken Bugajski added. “To not have those little getaways at the ballpark, we missed them a lot.”

TinCaps staff was excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark and return to the work they missed last summer. The game was the culmination of months of work to get everything set for an event held during the coronavirus pandemic. Team president Mike Nutter ducked into the team's video room before the game began to thank a group of his staff “from the bottom of my heart.”

“It's a step back in the right direction,” Nutter said of starting the season. “It's been an emotional time, there's been a handful of times I've broken down from texts or conversations I've had with people. ... It feels like us as a collective group have just been through a lot, but so has the region, so has the country. It's a genuine excitement (to start again).”

In the third inning, Luke got his wish when shortstop Justin Lopez hit a 3-run homer. When the ball cleared the fence, the young fan put his fists in the air and danced in a circle. Baseball was back in Fort Wayne.

