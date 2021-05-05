TinCaps rule in High-A debut

Who won or lost in the first TinCaps game in more than 20 months mattered far less than the fact that the team finally returned to Parkview Field after missing the entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All the good feelings from the return of pro baseball in Fort Wayne aside, however, the TinCaps played a dominant game in their High-A debut, dispatching the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-0 behind four sparkling innings from left-hander Ethan Elliott and a three-run homer for Justin Lopez.

“It was a good showing from our guys,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “You're hoping for the best, but you never know what that first game is going to look like. We had good energy from the start of the day until the end of the game.”

Elliott, making his first appearance in Fort Wayne, whiffed the first four batters he faced and struck out the side twice. In the fourth, he set the side down on strikes on just nine pitches, completing an immaculate inning to end his night.

The 24-year-old southpaw gave up only one hit, locating his off-speed pitches impeccably in a 74-pitch outing that featured 50 strikes.

“The adrenaline definitely was pumping, especially in the first inning with the crowd, toeing the rubber in an actual game,” Elliott said. “(My adrenaline) was probably the highest its ever been, but once you throw your first pitch, it's like riding a bike. We've done it our whole lives, just go out there, do the best you can and throw.”

Elliott got plenty of help from Lopez, who picked up where he left off in 2019, when he led the TinCaps in home runs with 13 at the age of 18. Now 20, the shortstop deposited a third-inning pitch over the right-center wall for the first long ball of the season, putting his team ahead 5-0. Lopez also flew out to the wall in the second inning.

The TinCaps had only five hits, but took advantage of some sloppiness from the Whitecaps (0-1). Fort Wayne hitters drew 11 walks, were hit by pitches twice and West Michigan committed two errors, including a bad relay throw on a double play attempt in the second inning that allowed two TinCaps runs to score. Kelvin Melean added a three-run triple for Fort Wayne in the eighth.

The Fort Wayne strikeout parade did not end when Elliott exited. The TinCaps bullpen closed the door on any thoughts of a comeback as Felix Minjarez, Austin Smith and Cody Tyler combined for five scoreless innings and seven strikeouts.

Three of the 16 West Michigan strikeouts came from 2020 No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson, who went 0 for 3 with a walk in his first pro baseball game.

“I was a lot more calm than I was expecting,” Contreras said of the first game since September 2019. “I looked over at (hitting coach Jonathan) Mathews at one point and I was like, 'Hey, we're playing real baseball now.' It felt real.”

