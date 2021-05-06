Rally in 6th leads to win for TinCaps

Clutch hits and strikeouts.

That's how the TinCaps have won their first two games of the season, propelling Fort Wayne to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013.

Luis Almanzar provided the clutch hit Wednesday, breaking a 2-all deadlock with a sharp bases-loaded single to center in the sixth inning that brought in a pair of runs. TinCaps pitching then slammed the door, striking out seven in the final three innings and 16 in the game to secure a 4-2 victory at Parkview Field.

“We're just having fun,” said right-fielder Michael Curry, who went 2 for 4 with a run scored. “We said that when we first got out here in Fort Wayne. We have a feeling we're going to be a really good squad and the energy in the clubhouse before the game, there's a lot of chemistry in the air, so it feels good.”

The TinCaps did most of their damage in the sixth. They entered the inning 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and trailing 2-1, but West Michigan (0-2) opened the door to a rally when shortstop Trei Cruz threw the ball away on a routine grounder to let Jonny Homza reach with one out. After a Curry single, Justin Lopez blooped a single down the right field line to score Homza and knot the score at 2.

Later in the inning, Almanzar delivered the big knock, driving in Lopez and Curry to complete the scoring. Almanzar was 2 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

“That at-bat, (Almanzar) was battling and he was fouling off a bunch of fastballs,” manager Anthony Contreras said of the go-ahead hit. “(Pitcher Chavez Fernander) threw a hanging slider that he was able to get the barrel on and come up big for us.”

TinCaps reliever Edwuin Bencomo kept his team in front in the late innings with an overpowering performance. The right-hander, 22, pitched 32/3 shutout frames, striking out nine and giving up only two hits. After left-fielder Tirso Ornelas dropped a routine fly ball in the sixth for a two-base error, Bencomo calmly struck out the next two hitters to escape the threat and keep his team within a run.

The TinCaps have struck out 16 West Michigan hitters in each of the first two games.

“The arms have been lights out,” Curry said. “I tip my cap to them, they set the tempo and go out there and throw strikes. It just rolls from there.”

Right-hander Carter Loewen relieved Bencomo with two outs in the ninth and struck out Bryant Packard, who represented the tying run, to earn the save. It was Loewen's first professional appearance.

dsinn@jg.net