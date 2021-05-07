TinCaps fall in Espinoza's return

The first TinCaps loss of the season included a sizable silver lining.

After a pair of impressive victories to open the season, Fort Wayne suffered its first defeat of 2021, a dropping a 6-3 game to the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field on a rainy Thursday night in front of an announced attendance of 1,667. The Whitecaps broke the game open with five runs in the seventh.

Maybe the more important outcome, however, was the outing of right-handed pitcher Anderson Espinoza. The former top prospect had not pitched in an official game since the 2016 season and he made a triumphant return.

Espinoza tossed two shutout innings in his first appearance in more than 1,700 days. He struck out three, including the final two batters he faced, and touched 97 mph with his fastball while also commanding all of his pitches. The 23-year-old gave up only one broken-bat flare single and departed with a 1-0 lead.

“Everybody knows all my history, I lost the last four years,” said Espinoza, who had two Tommy John surgeries in that span. “(Thursday) was an amazing night for me because I was anxious to pitch again. The fans (were) good and I felt great. I felt happy to get back here.”

Espinoza threw 26 pitches, 17 for strikes and left as scheduled after two innings.

“It was his confidence on the mound,” TinCaps pitching coach Jimmy Jones said of what impressed him the most about Espinoza's appearance. “It didn't look like he hadn't thrown a game under the lights in four years. ... He said before the game, 'I'm just going to go out there and have fun' and that's what he did.”

The TinCaps (2-1) took an early lead when Jonny Homza tripled in the first inning off the wall in left-center and Agustin Ruiz drove him in with a sacrifice fly. That was all the offense Fort Wayne would have off West Michigan starter Chance Kirby, who retired the final 12 hitters he faced.

West Michigan drew even at 1 in the sixth on a Bryant Packard RBI single and then exploded in the seventh, pushing across five runs off TinCaps pitcher Sam Keating.

The key play in the big inning came with the bases loaded and nobody out. Whitecaps shortstop Trei Cruz lined to left, where Dwanya Williams-Sutton made the catch. At third, West Michigan's Rey Rivera forgot to tag and sprinted home despite being several steps off the base when the ball was caught.

The TinCaps appealed, but the umpires ruled that Rivera had indeed tagged up, gifting West Michigan the lead. Two batters later, Dillon Dingler ripped a two-run triple off the wall to make it 4-1 and that was all the offense the Whitecaps would need.

