TinCaps bust out in thumping of Whitecaps

One night after only managing three hits in their first loss of the season, the TinCaps' offense exploded.

Agustin Ruiz ripped a grand slam to right field, Jawuan Harris added a home run and a double, and the TinCaps pounded 11 hits in a 10-3 victory over West Michigan on Friday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 1,711.

The TinCaps (3-1) came into the game tied for 10th in the 12-team High-A Central with a .167 team batting average, but they got a season-high in hits to score at least eight runs for the second time this season.

“We're sticking with the philosophy we've been preaching since the start of the season,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “That is, being aggressive in the zone, being on the heater as much as we can. Guys are starting to understand that concept.

“Baseball's a funny game with how contagious hits can be, especially when the tone is set early and the rest of the team can follow. That's pretty much what happened tonight.”

The tone was set with the first Fort Wayne batter. Harris, leading off in the bottom of the first after West Michigan (1-3) had taken a 1-0 lead on a bases-loaded walk in the top half, worked a 3-1 count and then unloaded on a center-cut fastball and yanked it down the line in left for his first home run of the season.

Harris said he thought off the bat that the ball would clear the fence by plenty and was surprised that the wind knocked it down so it barely cleared the wall. He joked he was lucky it still got out, because he had not been sprinting out of the box.

Later in the inning, with two on and two out, Fort Wayne's Michael Curry popped into short center. Shortstop Trei Cruz at first seemed camped underneath it, but the swirling wind that played havoc with fly balls caused him to misjudge it and the ball fell to his left, bringing in two runs on a cheap double to make it 3-1 TinCaps. Run-scoring doubles from Justin Lopez and Kelvin Melean followed to make it a five-run first for Fort Wayne.

The offensive onslaught continued in the second inning, when Olivier Basabe and Harris walked, and Reinaldo Ilarraza dropped a perfect bunt between the pitcher and third to load the bases for Ruiz. The center fielder delivered, hitting a screaming line drive that cleared the high wall in right field by just a few feet for a grand slam.

“Agustin, he's still a young kid, but he was more of a pup when he was here (in 2019),” Contreras said of Ruiz. “The body is starting to mature, he's starting to grow into that man frame he has. He's put in a lot of work in the last year and a half to get himself ready to compete at this level.”

Of Ruiz's six career home runs, two have been grand slams – both at Parkview Field.

Ruiz was 2 for 3, a walk, a hit by pitch and two runs scored. Harris was 2 for 4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored.

The TinCaps went 6 for 16 with runners in scoring position; West Michigan was 0 for 14.

dsinn@jg.net