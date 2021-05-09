Pitching struggles in defeat

In the first four games of the season, TinCaps pitching surrendered 11 earned runs, putting the staff second in High-A Central in ERA at 2.75.

Then came Saturday night, when Fort Wayne gave up 13 earned runs as visiting West Michigan batted around twice and won 16-6.

The TinCaps (3-2) got home runs from Luis Almanzar, a three-run shot, and Agustin Ruiz, a two-run blast that was his second long ball in as many nights, but they failed to improve to 4-1, a mark they have not reached since 2011.

“Stuff like this in the minor leagues can happen,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “If somebody doesn't field their spot, there's a trickle effect that can happen. Hopefully they use it as a learning experience and don't repeat what happened (Saturday).”

Fort Wayne held the lead for a brief moment in the fourth inning when outfielder Agustin Ruiz crushed a middle-in fastball on to the concourse in right field to put the hosts up 2-1. Whitecaps right-fielder Danny Cabrera took just one step back before realizing he would not have a play.

Ruiz, who played all of 2019 in Fort Wayne, has seven RBI, second in the league.

“I'm not surprised at all,” Contreras said of Ruiz's hot start. “He's getting older and stronger, and the things he's working on with (hitting coach) Jonathan Mathews, they're paying off. That's what we expect from a guy with that type of frame and that type of pop, to be able to put it out when guys make mistakes.”

The lead was short-lived, however, as West Michigan (2-3) took control for good with a five-run fifth in which it sent nine hitters to the plate. Spencer Torkelson, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, had the go-ahead hit, a two-run single up the middle off reliever Felix Minjarez that accounted for his first pro RBI.

Torkelson came into the game 1 for 16 with 10 strikeouts in his first four games but scored three runs, drove in three and went 2 for 3 with a double, walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Fort Wayne drew within 9-6 in the eighth on Almanzar's first home run of the season, but the Whitecaps scored seven in the ninth, batting around for the second time.

TinCaps left-fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton twice misplayed fly balls, once in West Michigan's three-run seventh and again in the ninth.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Moises Lugo worked four solid innings, giving up only one run and striking out four while surrendering only two hits and a walk. It was his first appearance at High-A, and he touched 95 mph with his fastball while flashing an effective low 80s curveball.

“He stayed poised,” Contreras said of Lugo. “He was a little scattered with his command, but the ability to give us length was huge for us, getting us to the fifth inning.”

Through five games, Fort Wayne starting pitchers have a 2.00 ERA.

Neither team had a hit until the third, but they combined for 24 in the end.

