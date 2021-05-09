TinCaps game rained out

Today's meeting between the TinCaps and the West Michigan Whitecaps at Parkview Field has been rained out, the TinCaps announced this morning. The game was scheduled for first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Fans who had a ticket to the game may redeem it for a future game at Parkview Field this season. As of now, only tickets to games through June 13 are on sale. Tickets for games later in the season will be made available at a later date.

To exchange a ticket, go to the Parkview Field Ticket Office. The TinCaps do not offer full or partial refunds.

Sunday's matchup was set to be the finale of the first six-game series of the season. The TinCaps had won three of the first five games and therefore earned a victory in the first set of 2021.

The Whitecaps do not return to Parkview Field this season, so today's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader during a series at West Michigan's LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan that is scheduled for July 13-18. That means the teams will have their final 13 meetings of the year in West Michigan's home stadium.

The TinCaps are off Monday – there are no Monday games in High-A Central this season – and will take the field again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, when they start a six-game road series against the Lake County Captains. Fort Wayne will return to Parkview Field on May 18 to open a series with the Lansing Lugnuts.

dsinn@jg.net