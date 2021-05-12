TinCaps offense sputters in loss

Left-hander Ethan Elliott turned in a second consecutive outstanding start, but the TinCaps dropped their second straight game, falling 3-0 to the Lake County Captains on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

The TinCaps (3-3) dropped to .500 for the first time this season. It was their first road game after five straight at Parkview Field against West Michigan to open the season.

Elliott, who was Fort Wayne's opening day starter, went five innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out six and walking one. In two starts, he has a 1.00 ERA and 15 strikeouts in nine innings.

Unfortunately for Elliott and the TinCaps, one of the two hits the southpaw surrendered was a third-inning solo home run off the bat of first baseman Joe Naranjo that gave the Captains (4-3) all the scoring they would need to win.

The loss for Elliott was his first decision in 14 starts as a professional. In six games, the Fort Wayne starting rotation has posted a 1.95 ERA.

The Captains added a run in the seventh and another in the eighth to cushion its advantage as Jose Tena and Will Brennan picked up RBI singles.

The Fort Wayne pitching staff struck out 11 Captains, leaving the TinCaps second in the league in strikeouts with 74.

The Fort Wayne offense managed only two hits – one each from Olivier Basabe (a double) and Kelvin Melean – and struck out 12 times. Designated hitter Agustin Ruiz came into the game third in High-A Central in RBI with seven, but went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.