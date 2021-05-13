TinCaps lose 3rd straight game to fall under .500 for first time

Jawuan Harris and Tirso Ornelas had two doubles each and top-30 Padres prospect Mason Feole pitched a perfect inning in his professional debut, but the TinCaps dropped their third straight game, falling 5-3 on Wednesday night to the Lake County Captains in front an announced crowd of 1,190 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

The TinCaps (3-4) are below .500 for the first time this season and are still looking for their first road win after dropping back-to-back games away from Parkview Field.

Fort Wayne starting pitching came into the game with a 1.95 ERA, but the Captains got to 24-year-old right-hander Matt Waldron for four runs (three earned) in 42/3 innings, including a solo homer for shortstop Jose Tena in the third. Tena was 3 for 4 and scored three times.

The Captains' lead reached 5-0 in the sixth when they scored off Fort Wayne reliever Sam Keating. At that point, the TinCaps' offense had not tallied a run in 16 innings.

In the seventh, Harris, who is second in High-A Central with a 1.377 on-base plus slugging, doubled and Reinaldo Ilarraza drove him in with a triple to break the shutout.

Fort Wayne drew closer in the eighth when Luis Almanzar continued his hot start, driving in Ornelas with a double.

Almanzar came around to score on an Ethan Skender single.

Harris came up later in the eighth with the tying run on first, but struck out to end the frame.

The TinCaps went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Fort Wayne had plenty of chances, as it piled up 10 hits and three walks, but the TinCaps went just 3 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base. They struck out 15 times.