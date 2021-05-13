TinCaps lose 4th straight game

The TinCaps' slide continued Thursday night when they dropped their fourth straight game, falling 8-2 to the Lake County Captains in front of an announced crowd of 1,472 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

Fort Wayne (3-5) scored both of its runs in the eighth inning, the first on an RBI double for catcher Adam Kerner that drove in Ethan Skender and the second when Kelvin Melean singled to center to drive in Kerner. At that juncture, the TinCaps trailed 5-2 and there was still only one out, but Tirso Ornelas grounded out and Jonny Homza struck out to end the inning.

Skender went 2 for 2 with a double, a run scored and a hit-by-pitch. He is batting .353, good for sixth in High-A Central.

The TinCaps are still looking for their first road victory after dropping the first three of a six-game series against the Captains.

Fort Wayne managed only five hits, while the Captains (6-3) pounded 17, with seven of their nine starters putting together multi-hit games. TinCaps starting pitcher Edgar Martinez gave up eight hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

Red-hot Jawuan Harris, who came into the game No. 2 in High-A Central in on-base plus slugging (OPS) at 1.377, led off for the TinCaps, but went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. Justin Lopez fanned three times as the TinCaps struck out 12 times.

Note: TinCaps outfielder Michael Curry was promoted to Double-A San Antonio prior to the game. Curry, who played all of 2019 with the TinCaps and hit .285 with eight home runs and 45 RBI, was 4 for 16 with two doubles and three RBI in 2021.