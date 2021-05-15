TinCaps homer in 4th but stay winless on road

The TinCaps early-season slide continued Friday despite a fourth-inning home run from catcher Jonny Homza.

Fort Wayne (3-6) lost its fifth consecutive game, falling 8-2 for the second straight night against the Lake County Captains in front of an announced crowd of 1,789 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.

The TinCaps are 0-4 in road games this season.

Homza's 2-run homer in the fourth off of right-hander Tanner Burns, the catcher's first long ball since 2018, put the TinCaps in front 2-1, their first lead of the series. They would only manage two other hits, however, and the bullpen let the game get away.

Felix Minjarez gave up the game-tying double to Jose Tena in the fifth and Cody Tyler surrendered the go-ahead single to Aaron Bracho in the seventh.

Minjarez walked six in two innings and he and Tyler combined to give up seven runs in four innings.

Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo turned in an excellent outing, giving up one run on two hits in four innings, leaving his ERA at 2.25 after two starts in 2021.

The TinCaps were led offensively by Homza and first baseman Luis Almanzar, who continued his hot start with a 2-for-3 performance that included a double.

He is hitting .316, with a .929 on-base plus slugging.

Fort Wayne's Jawuan Harris came into the game No. 4 in High-A Central in OPS at 1.111, but went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

After a red-hot start, the former college football player is 0 for 8 with seven strikeouts in his last two games.

Burns retired the first 11 TinCaps in order, striking out seven of them, before Tirso Ornelas walked ahead of Homza's home run, which broke up Burns' no-hitter.