TinCaps break out of slump, win 4-3

Dwanya Williams-Sutton ripped a home run to left-center in the ninth inning, Jonny Homza homered for the second night in a row and the TinCaps snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Lake County Captains in front of an announced crowd of 2,239 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, on Saturday night.

The TinCaps (4-6) won for the first time on the road this season, bouncing back after losing four straight to the Captains (7-4).

Williams-Sutton came to the plate to lead off the ninth with the game tied at 3 and lined an 0-1 pitch over the wall for his first long ball since Aug. 31, 2019.

TinCaps reliever Carter Loewen retired the Captains in order in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the last two hitters he faced, to earn his second save of the season and polish off Fort Wayne's first victory in eight days.

The TinCaps trailed 1-0 in the top of the seventh, but Homza hit a 1-1 pitch over the left-field fence to even the score, giving him two homers in two games after he'd had none in the previous 64.

TinCaps starter Brandon Komar and long reliever Edwuin Bencomo combined to throw seven innings, strike out eight and give up only one run on one hit.

