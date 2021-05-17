Punchless TinCaps fall in finale

TinCaps left-hander Ethan Elliott turned in one of Fort Wayne's best starts in recent memory in the finale of a six-game series against Lake County on Sunday, but he was unable to lead his team to a victory.

Elliott tossed six shutout innings, giving up just one hit and striking out a whopping 13 without issuing a walk. The TinCaps only managed two hits all afternoon, however, and a three-run seventh inning pushed the Captains to a 3-0 victory at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, in front of an announced crowd of 2,295.

The TinCaps (4-7) lost five of six in the series and have lost six of seven overall. They return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a six-game set against the Lansing Lugnuts.

Elliott's strikeout total was the most for a TinCap since Pedro Avila whiffed 17 in August 2017. In three starts, Elliott has a 0.60 ERA and leads all of the minor leagues with 28 strikeouts, seven more than the No. 2 spot in High-A Central.

The Captains (8-4) struck in the seventh against reliever Sam Keating. A two-run double from Aaron Bracho was the tie-breaking blow.

Fort Wayne put runners on second and third with one out in the eighth on a Luis Almanzar double and a Lake County error.

With a chance to cut into the deficit, Grant Little lined to center field, but it held up for an out and Reinaldo Ilarraza was also out trying to reach third.