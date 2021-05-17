Monday, May 17, 2021 1:00 am
Punchless TinCaps fall in finale
Journal Gazette
TinCaps left-hander Ethan Elliott turned in one of Fort Wayne's best starts in recent memory in the finale of a six-game series against Lake County on Sunday, but he was unable to lead his team to a victory.
Elliott tossed six shutout innings, giving up just one hit and striking out a whopping 13 without issuing a walk. The TinCaps only managed two hits all afternoon, however, and a three-run seventh inning pushed the Captains to a 3-0 victory at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio, in front of an announced crowd of 2,295.
The TinCaps (4-7) lost five of six in the series and have lost six of seven overall. They return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a six-game set against the Lansing Lugnuts.
Elliott's strikeout total was the most for a TinCap since Pedro Avila whiffed 17 in August 2017. In three starts, Elliott has a 0.60 ERA and leads all of the minor leagues with 28 strikeouts, seven more than the No. 2 spot in High-A Central.
The Captains (8-4) struck in the seventh against reliever Sam Keating. A two-run double from Aaron Bracho was the tie-breaking blow.
Fort Wayne put runners on second and third with one out in the eighth on a Luis Almanzar double and a Lake County error.
With a chance to cut into the deficit, Grant Little lined to center field, but it held up for an out and Reinaldo Ilarraza was also out trying to reach third.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story