Command sets TinCaps' Elliott apart

When the TinCaps returned home from a six-game road swing through Eastlake, Ohio, on Sunday, they brought the leader in strikeouts among all minor league pitchers with them.

That would be 24-year-old left-hander Ethan Elliott, who has gotten off to one of the more impressive starts in recent memory in Fort Wayne, whiffing 28 batters with only three walks across 15 innings in his first three starts of the season. He's only surrendered four hits and his sparkling 0.60 ERA is third in High-A Central among qualified pitchers.

The TinCaps have gotten terrific starting pitching across the board to start the season and Elliott, the team's opening day starter, has been the best of the bunch.

While many strikeout pitchers succeed because of overpowering velocity or disappearing breaking pitches that can be hard to command, control of the strike zone has been the southpaw's key to success.

“Command of all pitches has really been what's helping me out,” Elliott said. “My main thing is establishing the fastball early in counts and judging by the hitters' swings, it allows me to use different pitches at different times. I've been really happy with my fastball command, which allows other pitches to be put in play.”

Elliott, 6-foot-3, who was drafted in the 10th round in 2019 out of Division II Lincoln Memorial University, does not throw particularly hard. He tops out about 92 mph, but he has been able to put the ball anywhere he wants with his fastball-heavy repertoire that also features a slider and changeup. Fangraphs.com ranks him as the San Diego Padres' No. 15 prospect.

His command was on display Sunday with six shutout innings against the Lake County Captains, allowing just one baserunner – a single he promptly erased with a pick-off – and striking out 13. It was the most strikeouts for a TinCap since August 2017.

TinCaps catcher Adam Kerner said Elliott was putting his fastball “wherever he wanted it, whenever he wanted to.”

“When you're catching that, it makes it a lot of fun because it's like playing chess,” Kerner said. “You get to do whatever you want with the hitters. ... It was a really fun back and forth.”

Elliott has already established himself as Fort Wayne's ace. All that's left is to turn his starts into victories. Elliott is 0-1 and, after going 0-0 in 12 pro starts in 2019, still looking for his first minor league victory.

