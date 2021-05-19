Ruiz ties 'Caps mark with 8 RBI in blowout

The TinCaps' struggling offense is struggling no more.

After scoring only 11 runs on their six-game road trip at Lake County, Fort Wayne broke out in its return to Parkview Field on Tuesday, jumping all over the visiting Lansing Lugnuts for a 13-1 victory in front of an announced crowd of 1,704.

The TinCaps (5-7) pounded 13 hits and walked 10 times.

“Everybody was contributing,” TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras said. “A lot of times, as cliche as it sounds, hitting is contagious, success is contagious. Hopefully these guys feed off this energy for the rest of the homestand.”

The offense was powered by right fielder Agustin Ruiz, who tied a franchise record – last matched in 1996 – with eight RBI.

“I didn't know about the record, but I'm so happy for it,” Ruiz said, through a translator.

The powerful lefty swinger crushed a pair of home runs, both to dead center, including his second grand slam of the season.

Ruiz has four home runs, equaling his total from all of 2019, and he also walked and singled Tuesday.

Ruiz put Fort Wayne ahead for good in the third inning, when he came up with two on and two out and hit a 105 mph screamer off the facade in center field, just a few feet above the yellow line that defines home runs in that area of the park. The ball traveled 415 feet and put the TinCaps ahead 3-1.

He then put the game away in the fourth with another laser to nearly the same spot, off a two-seam fastball. This one came on the first pitch, with two outs and the bases loaded and traveled 400 feet to make it a 9-1 advantage.

“I heard him say he didn't miss his fastball and he's searching for his fastball,” Contreras said of Ruiz. “That's the mentality for all these guys. ... When they got their fastball tonight, for the most part they were hammering them pretty good.”

The TinCaps scored six times in that fourth inning, helped along by four walks and a key Lansing error – with one out, no runs yet in and runners on first and third, Ethan Skender grounded sharply to short for what could have been an inning-ending double play. Instead the ball got past shortstop Elvis Peralta and everyone was safe, opening the floodgates for an inning that saw Fort Wayne send 12 hitters to the plate.

The hosts stayed well in front thanks to solid pitching from Matt Waldron, who pitched five innings and gave up only one run on two hits while striking out five. He became the first TinCaps starter to get a win this season.

Notes: The TinCaps announced revised coronavirus precautions before the game, repealing the mask mandate in outdoor areas at Parkview Field and indoor areas for those who have been vaccinated against the virus, effective immediately. On June 1, capacity at the ballpark will increase to 40%, followed by another increase to 60%-70% on June 29. ... TinCaps infielder Kelvin Melean was promoted to Triple-A El Paso prior to the game. He was hitting .250 with a .344 OBP and six RBI with Fort Wayne after playing parts of 2018 and 2019 with the team.

