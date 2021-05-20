Balk helps Caps win 2nd in a row

One night after exploding for 13 runs on 13 hits, the TinCaps had to scrap and claw for everything they got, but they came away with a second consecutive win over the Lansing Lugnuts.

Fort Wayne erased two Lansing leads, Grant Little scored the go-ahead run on a balk and the TinCaps won 6-3 in front of an announced crowd of 1,413 at Parkview Field on Wednesday.

“Tonight was the definition of a team win,” Little said. “We had contributions from everybody, offensively, defensively. ... The pitching staff really stepped up as a whole, they kept it close, they kept it within striking distance.

“It was that (sixth) inning where we finally broke free and it was just overall a really great team win.”

The hosts trailed 3-2 entering the sixth, but first baseman Luis Almanzar tied the game with a perfect swinging bunt up the third base line that brought in Tirso Ornelas, who had blooped a double to left, from third.

Almanzar had two hits and two RBI.

Little moved up to third on the play after he had walked and stolen second and he came across with the winning run when pitcher Shohei Tomioka tried to pick Ornelas off at first. Plate umpire Bobby Tassone ruled he had not stepped off the rubber before throwing over, which is required at High-A only this season, leading to the balk call that sent Fort Wayne (6-7) into the lead for good.

Lugnuts (6-7) manager Scott Steinmann argued the decision so vociferously that he was ejected from the game, but the call stood.

The TinCaps pushed across another run in the inning when Ethan Skender grounded to short and the ball got through Lansing's Max Schuemann, giving Almanzar a chance to make it a three-run rally.

“The signs of good teams is when you don't necessarily make good contact, but you still find a way to score runs,” Little runs. “Whenever you put the ball in play, things happen.”

TinCaps starter Edgar Martinez served up a two-run home run to Lansing's Jordan Diaz in the first inning, putting Fort Wayne behind immediately. Martinez experienced some back tightness while warming up for the second frame and had to leave the game, ceding the mound to right-hander Gabe Mosser.

Contreras said Martinez “seems OK,” but the 20-year-old will be re-evaluated today.

Mosser kept the score at 2-0 until Fort Wayne drew even with a pair of runs in the fourth, including the tying tally on a two-out single through the right side from Little. The left fielder enthusiastically clapped his hands as he rounded first.

Mosser eventually earned the victory after coming out of the bullpen completely cold. He worked five innings, gave up one run on three hits and struck out four.

“It's a real baseball win,” Contreras said. “To come back, to hold on to the lead ... it's a good win for us all around.”

