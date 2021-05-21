Pitching woes, cold bats lead to blowout loss

The TinCaps' hitters struggled to make contact and their pitching staff struggled to get the ball over the plate.

It was a difficult night for Fort Wayne at Parkview Field as the TinCaps struck out 18 times, including the final six batters of the game, issued eight walks and lost for the first time on their six-game homestand, dropping the third game of the set against the Lansing Lugnuts 12-1 on Thursday night.

The loss pushed the TinCaps (6-8) from third place to fourth in the High-A Central East Division, falling behind the Lugnuts (7-8).

“Once you get in the shower and come out of the shower, you have to just wipe that (game) off and hold our head high,” outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton said. “We played two good baseball games the last three days, tonight just wasn't our night, but we're going to keep grinding, we can't let this one hang over our head.”

One of the few bright spots for Fort Wayne was the performance of Williams-Sutton. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound 23-year-old, who led the Midwest League in OBP in 2019 with the TinCaps, flew out to the wall in center field in the first inning and lined out right back to the pitcher with two on and two out in the third inning, when the game was still within reach.

In his third at-bat, however, the 23-year-old hit one where no one could catch it, cranking a home run 409 feet to left-center that cleared the fence in one of the deepest parts of the park by just a few feet. His second home run of the year left his bat at 107 mph.

“I was looking at (right-hander Seth Shuman) warming up in the bullpen and I noticed he was missing low a lot,” Williams-Sutton said of the pitcher that served up his home run. “I went into my two-strike approach (on a 2-0 count) because he had a good, firm fastball and he left one right down the middle, right at my shins.

Even Williams-Sutton got bitten by the strikeout bug, however, going down looking with a runner on second in the seventh inning, one of three straight TinCaps strikeouts after Justin Lopez had led off with a double. That was somewhat typical for Fort Wayne, which went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

TinCaps starter Moises Lugo gave up a triple to the gap in left-center, a fly ball to the warning track – on which center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza, who usually plays infield, made a leaping catch – and a home run to Michael Guldberg among the right-hander's first three hitters.

It was 2-0 Lugnuts after those three hitters in the first inning and Jordan Diaz added a monster two-run homer to the top of the center-field facade in the third to make it a 4-0 Fort Wayne deficit. Diaz has homered three consecutive nights.

dsinn@jg.net