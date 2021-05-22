TinCaps hurting after loss at home

The TinCaps suffered insult and injury Friday night at Parkview Field.

The insult: watching the Lansing Lugnuts celebrate a second straight lopsided victory, this time a 7-1 final in front of an announced crowd of 2,524 during which the home team mustered only four hits. The injury: two of Fort Wayne's best hitters, Dwanya Williams-Sutton and Jawuan Harris, exited the game prematurely in painful circumstances.

Williams-Sutton was the first to go down, when he fouled a ball off his knee in the bottom of the first inning. He spent several minutes hobbling around, trying to stay in the game and he did finish his at-bat, but he was unable to come out to play defense in the second inning.

By the time Williams-Sutton exited the game, however, the TinCaps already trailed 5-0 following a difficult first inning. Starting pitcher

Anderson Espinoza, making his second appearance of the season and first in more than two weeks after being sidelined for four seasons following a pair of Tommy John surgeries, recorded only two outs among the nine hitters he faced, giving up five runs on five hits with two walks.

Espinoza hit 96 mph with his fastball but left some off-speed pitches up and out over the plate. Manager Anthony Contreras and catcher Austin Kerner lauded Espinoza's stuff and Kerner said Espinoza simply needs more reps on the mound to get comfortable. Contreras added that more important than the results of one performance is Espinoza coming through the game healthy.

The TinCaps (6-9) will follow up with the 23-year-old right-hander today to ensure he did so.

Fort Wayne trailed 5-0 after that first inning and the score remained that way into the late innings thanks to a stagnant Fort Wayne offense and a shutdown performance from TinCaps long reliever Edwuin Bencomo.

Bencomo, a 22-year-old righty, kept Fort Wayne in striking distance with 41/3 scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.69. He struck out four and gave up only two hits, using a change-up that cuts hard in on the hands of righty hitters.

Kerner said he has been impressed with Bencomo's plan for each hitter and Contreras added that the next step is to hone the right-hander's curveball.

Fort Wayne had only one hit in the first six innings but pushed across a run in the seventh when Justin Lopez singled to left-center, scoring Reinaldo Ilarraza from second. Ilarraza had reached on a pop-up near the mound that eluded all four Lansing infielders.

That was all the TinCaps would get, however, and the game was well-decided when Harris grounded out in the eighth. As he crossed first, he came up limping and had to exit the game with what the TinCaps think is a hamstring tweak.

Contreras was not sure if Williams-Sutton or Harris would be in the lineup tonight.

dsinn@jg.net