TinCaps bounce back as bats boom

A season-high 2,604 fans, a third straight sellout at Parkview Field, saw the TinCaps' offense bounce back from a pair of anemic performances and clinch a series split with a 12-7 victory over the visiting Lansing Lugnuts.

Catcher Jonny Homza put Fort Wayne ahead for good with a third-inning home run, the TinCaps pushed across six runs in the fourth and they finished with 15 hits on a summer-like Saturday night.

The TinCaps (7-9) had managed only nine hits in the previous two games combined, but had 12 by the end of the fourth inning Saturday.

“We were just being more aggressive on fastballs, especially early in the count,” Homza said. “Getting to two strikes less and then just getting to hunt heaters, pretty much.”

Homza hunted for a fastball and got one in the third inning. He came to the plate with the game tied at 3 and he deposited a 2-0 pitch over the wall in left-center. The homer, his third of the season, tying his career-high, traveled 384 feet.

“It was a hitter's count, I was just looking for a fastball and I got one,” said Homza, who broke an 0-for-14 slump with the long ball. “I put a good swing on it.”

The TinCaps broke the game open in the fourth with a small-ball uprising that featured no extra-base hits. Grant Little had an RBI single and Justin Lopez and Kelvin Melean each had two-out, two-run singles. Melean went 2 for 4 and has an eight-game hitting streak.

The TinCaps were 7 for 14 with runners in scoring position. They had been 1 for 19 in the previous two games in such situations.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ethan Elliott came into the game with the No. 2 ERA in High-A Central at 0.60, but gave up back-to-back homers in the second and another home run in the third.

The lefty pitched 42/3 innings, striking out four and giving up three runs on five hits, coming up one out short of his first pro win in 16 starts.

“It was good to see him face a little adversity,” manager Anthony Contreras said of Elliott. “Obviously he's been dominating up to this point, but to see him get hit hard a little bit and see him bounce back, I was very pleased with his poise.”

The Lugnuts trailed 12-4 entering the ninth inning, but would not go quietly and had three runs already in with the bases loaded and only one out. Reliever Austin Smith closed the door, getting 2017 No. 6 overall pick Austin Beck to bounce into a 5-4-3 double play to end the game.

Notes: Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who left Friday's game in the first inning after fouling a pitch off his knee, was available to play in an “emergency role” Saturday. ... Jawuan Harris, who left Friday's game after pulling up limping while running out a ground ball in the eighth inning, has a hamstring injury and the TinCaps will be cautious and wait until he's 100% before he returns to the lineup.

