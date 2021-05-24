TinCaps fall after late surge by Lugnuts

The TinCaps played on Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field for the first time in 644 days, but were unable to grab a Getaway Day win over the visiting Lansing Lugnuts.

The Lugnuts erased a two-run Fort Wayne lead with a run in the sixth, two more in the seventh and a four-spot in the eighth on the way to an 8-3 victory in front of an announced crowd of 2,093.

The victory earned Lansing (9-9) a split of the six-game series after dropping the first two. The TinCaps (7-10) will head back out on the road to face the in-state rival South Bend Cubs in a six-game series beginning Tuesday.

“We split the series and it's a much-needed off day (today) with how long the week's been,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “Then we'll regroup and be ready to go in South Bend.”

The TinCaps took a 3-1 lead into the sixth inning Sunday thanks to a brilliant start from right-hander Matt Waldron. After giving up a home run to Max Schuemann on the first pitch of the game and walking the second hitter on four pitches, Waldron settled in and completed five innings, giving up only the one run on three hits while striking out eight. He retired 13 straight during one juncture.

“Essentially, I just wanted to establish the fastball early and then the knuckleball came in and started working,” Waldron said. “I threw harder this week than I have yet (this season), so that definitely helped to keep them off balance.”

Waldron started twice in the six-game series and gave up two runs in 10 innings overall. The right-hander was in line for the victory, but the Fort Wayne bullpen was unable to protect the lead. Sam Keating gave up a run in the sixth to cut the lead in half and then disaster struck in the seventh.

With two on and nobody out, Lugnuts first baseman Patrick McColl dropped a perfect sacrifice bunt down the first-base line. TinCaps first baseman Jonny Homza raced in to field it and tried to get McColl at first with second baseman Ethan Skender covering, but Homza's throw sailed down the right-field line and both runs scored to leapfrog Lansing in front, 4-3.

The situation went from bad to worse in the eighth when the Lugnuts scored four more times on four straight hits, capped by a no-doubt two-run homer from McColl, the first of his career. The blast left right-fielder Tirso Ornelas motionless as the ball sailed well over the fence.

The TinCaps had taken the lead in the third inning with a three-run rally that featured an RBI single from left fielder Grant Little, his third RBI hit in two games, and a two-run double from Homza with two outs. At that point, the TinCaps had nine hits in their last 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

The TinCaps managed just four hits the rest of the game, however, and finished 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position Sunday. Reliever Charles Hall threw 22/3 scoreless innings to get the win.

“Early on was decent,” Contreras said of his team's approach at the plate. “(Lansing) brought in the Hall kid and he started going predominantly to his breaking ball and we had a tough time trying to adjust to that. That'll be something we address going forward.

“There's things to work on, there's things to pat our back on and we'll go forward and make adjustments as needed.”

