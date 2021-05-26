TinCaps lose to South Bend

The South Bend Cubs scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come from behind and defeat the TinCaps 4-3 on Wednesday at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

Fort Wayne (7-12) had taken a 3-2 led in the seventh on a Grant Little RBI double and a run-scoring single by Agustin Ruiz.

Sam Keating (0-3) took the loss for the TinCaps, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. Starting pitcher Moises Lugo gave up one run on two hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one.

Luis Almanzar led the TinCaps' offense with three hits (two doubles). Justin Lopez added a pair of doubles as Fort Wayne lost its third straight.