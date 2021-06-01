TinCaps' Waldron adds a knuckleball

Matt Waldron's new pitch started out as a joke.

The TinCaps right-hander was playing catch during spring training in April and threw a knuckleball on one of his tosses. The pitch moved enough that he joked he would throw it in his next bullpen session.

When that bullpen workout arrived, Waldron asked TinCaps pitching coach Jimmy Jones if he could try a few of the knucklers. After Jones saw the pitch in action, he knew it could be more than an offering to mess around with in practice.

“I said, 'Hey, that's real, that's a real knuckleball,'” Jones said of his reaction. “(Waldron) has a really good feel for it. He's able to kill the spin on it and make it move. It's been something that's growing, it's progressing as far as how often he's throwing it in the game.

“It really fits well with his (other pitches). He has really good command with his fastball and then he can throw his knuckleball with the same delivery.”

Although he never threw the knuckleball in games in high school, his four-year college career at Nebraska or in his first pro season in 2019, Waldron has made the pitch a significant piece of his repertoire this season. He threw it 36% of the time in a start against the Lansing Lugnuts on May 23 in which he struck out eight and gave up only one run in five innings.

The 24-year-old right-hander says he feels comfortable with the knuckler, though the no-spin offering is famously difficult to command on a regular basis.

“It is kind of just throwing it up there and hope it misses a bat,” said Waldron, who came to the Padres organization from Cleveland in 2020 in the trade that sent Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego. “But you can go in and out with it a little bit. Like, with righties, it's a little tough to throw it inside, but you just throw it, get under it a little bit and hope it falls and misses a barrel.”

Waldron's results with the pitch have been stellar. In his first professional work as a starting pitcher (he was a reliever in 2019), he is 2-1 with a 2.81 ERA, good for eighth in High-A Central. His 27 strikeouts are 10th in the circuit. He'll pitch again at Parkview Field this week during a six-game series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels, which starts tonight.

Some knuckleballers pick up the pitch because they don't throw hard enough or have good enough secondary pitches to get outs any other way. Hall of Famer Phil Niekro, who won 318 games with the pitch as his primary weapon, called himself a “one-pitch” pitcher.

Waldron, on the other hand, also possesses a fastball that can touch 94 mph, a slider and a changeup. He tries to throw the knuckleball and the fastball with the same arm action and the result has been a dearth of hard-hit balls for opposing batters.

“He throws it pretty hard,” manager Anthony Contreras said of Waldron's knuckleball. “I've watched it in bullpens a few times and it can be pretty dirty. If he catches the right air pocket, he can get that ball to dance around.

“But he can throw it for strikes at times. If he can be that pitcher that throws in the low-90s and spot his fastballs, but also has that (knuckleball) in his arsenal, he's going to be pretty good.”

