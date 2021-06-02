Blast in 9th costs TinCaps in defeat

One swing sent the TinCaps to a loss in their return to Parkview Field on Tuesday night.

With the game tied at 4 in the ninth inning, Cedar Rapids right-fielder Trey Cabbage crushed a mammoth three-run home run to right-center off Fort Wayne right-hander Sam Keating, sending the visiting Kernels to a 7-4 victory.

The blast was Cabbage’s fourth home run of the season and sent the TinCaps (10-14) to a second straight defeat.

The game was the first matchup of what will be the longest homestand in Fort Wayne history at 12 games and it was played in front of an announced attendance of 1,981.

It was the first game this season that attendance capacity at the downtown stadium was 40%, after it had been 30% for the first month of the campaign.

The offensive star of the early innings for Fort Wayne was first baseman Seamus Curran, who went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBI and two walks.

He had a two-out go-ahead RBI double pulled down the right-field line that scored Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the fifth inning and put Fort Wayne ahead 3-2.

Curran, playing in just his third game in the Padres’ organization after five seasons in the Baltimore Orioles farm system, had his first RBI and hits of the season.

The Kernels (11-14) struck first with a two-run home run from catcher Jair Camargo well over the right-field fence in the second inning off Fort Wayne right-hander Moises Lugo. It was Camargo’s fourth homer of the season. With two long balls Tuesday, the Kernels lead High-A Central with 28 in 25 games.

After Curran’s heroics put Fort Wayne in front in the fifth, the Kernels struck back with a two-out, two-run single from No. 9 hitter Max Smith off reliever Brandon Komar in the sixth.

Fort Wayne evened the score again in the seventh when three walks loaded the bases and Tirso Ornelas sprinted home on a passed ball.

The TinCaps’ bullpen came into the game with a league-worst 7.17 ERA, and Fort Wayne relievers gave up five runs on just two hits in five innings Tuesday. Seven walks did in the TinCaps’ bullpen.

Keating walked one and hit a batter before serving up the homer to Cabbage.

Note: Parkview Field re-opened to the public on a daily basis for the first time since March 2020, the TinCaps announced. The stadium is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ... Fort Wayne left-hander Sam Williams was activated off the High-A Central suspended list, where he’d been since the on-field altercation between the TinCaps and South Bend last week. Shortstop Justin Lopez was placed on the suspended list.

