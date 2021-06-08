Versatile Homza TinCaps' top hitter

In all of High-A Central, no one has hit line drives more frequently this season than TinCaps utilityman Jonny Homza.

Homza leads the league in line drive rate at 28.3%, and he has been one of hottest hitters in the league in recent weeks, batting .340 with .436 on-base percentage and .596 slugging percentage since May 22.

The 21-year-old Anchorage, Alaska, native has been a bright spot offensively for a TinCaps team that is tied for 10th in the 12-team league in runs. On Saturday and Sunday, the TinCaps were outscored 22-8 in back-to-back losses to the Cedar Rapids Kernels, but Homza went 3 for 9 with a walk, a double and two runs scored.

“Just trying to look for my pitch and not swing at the ones I don't want,” the 2017 fifth-round pick said of his mindset this season. “That's my approach boiled down, as simple as I can. I'm looking for heaters, and if I see something up I try to swing at it, try to avoid the stuff in the dirt.”

The TinCaps open a six-game series today against the Lake County Captains, who defeated Fort Wayne five out of six games in a series in mid-May. Then, too, Homza provided highlights, homering twice in the set. He has three long balls this season, to go along with eight doubles and a pair of triples, making him one of only 12 players currently in the league with multiple triples.

Homza is riding a 12-game hitting streak that is the longest by a TinCap this season. In his first year of full-season professional baseball, Homza is proving the Padres made the right call with an aggressive promotion that saw him skip over the Low-A level.

“We have a lot of guys that we really like not only as players in our system but as people too,” Padres senior director of player development Sam Geaney told MadFriars.com before the season. “Jonny is one of those and we are really excited to send him to Fort Wayne with an opportunity to be the primary (catcher).

“His receiving and blocking have improved and offensively he has gotten stronger with his ability to drive the baseball. Additionally, he's one of the better defensive infielders we have in the system and he's going to get time at third and first base.”

Homza has indeed been Fort Wayne's primary catcher, playing 17 games at the position and committing only one error. But he's also seen time at third base, first base, right field and shortstop. He was a shortstop during his prep career in Alaska and did not convert to catcher until after he was drafted.

“Now I just do whatever they ask me to do,” Homza said. “It's kind of fun to bounce around like that.”

It's that combination of versatility and offensive production that caused Fangraphs to tab Homza a “hitter to monitor” in the Padres farm system, calling him a “tough-nosed backstop who can also play some infield and might end up with a 50 (MLB average) bat, which makes him an interesting 26th man candidate.”

The TinCaps are hoping Homza can remain hot as the team gets into the heat of summer and tries to remain in contention in the tightly packed High-A Central East Division.

“I know a couple guys come in and take some swings,” Homza said of how he and his teammates used Monday's off day. “I like to get my mind off it and think about other things. It's nice to kind of relax.”

