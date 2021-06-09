Homza shines in loss to Captains

The TinCaps' losing streak hit three games Tuesday after an 8-3 loss in the opener of a six-game series against the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field, but catcher Jonny Homza provided some fireworks anyway.

The Fort Wayne utilityman, who has started at four positions and designated hitter this season, homered twice in the defeat, giving the announced crowd of 2,546 a reason to cheer. It was only the second two-homer game by a TinCaps player this season – Agustin Ruiz accomplished the feat May 18.

Homza gave the TinCaps an 1-0 lead when he roped a line drive 368 feet to left field for a lead-off homer in the bottom of the first inning. He hit one even farther in the fifth, driving a fastball 422 feet to left-center for another solo shot that cut the Lake County lead to 6-3.

“The first (home run) was with two strikes and I was just trying to be ready for a fastball and I got one, so that was fortunate,” Homza said. “The same thing on the second one, it was a 2-0 count. (Pitcher Hunter Gaddis) had thrown me two sliders for balls, so I was ready for a fastball.”

Homza has a hit in 13 straight games, the longest hitting streak for the TinCaps (13-17) this season and the third-longest active streak in High-A Central. During that stretch, which began May 22, the Anchorage, Alaska, native is batting .353.

“I feel good,” said Homza, who has hit four of his five home runs this season against the Captains. “Every day is a new day, you gotta try to find it again and not get complacent, not get too freaked out or anything and just try to be the same guy.”

The teams were deadlocked at 2 in the fifth, but the Captains (16-15) broke the game open with two home runs in a span of three hitters against right-hander Edwuin Bencomo, who came in with a 1.80 ERA. The big blow was a three-run blast from catcher Bryan Lavastida, the first homer Bencomo has surrendered this year.

Right-hander Anderson Espinoza, the TinCaps top prospect, started and went 21/3 innings on a season-high 55 pitches, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four.

“The fastball was good,” manager Anthony Contreras said of Espinoza. “The usage of his breaking ball I thought was all right. Location and command of it was what got him, he had to go to the fastball a little bit more and this is a good fastball-hitting team.”

Note: Tickets for the remainder season go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Previously, tickets had only been available for games through Sunday. June 29 is the first game of the season where every seat at Parkview Field will be available. The TinCaps also announced that games July 9, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27 and Sept. 10 will feature postgame fireworks.

