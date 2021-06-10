Captains continue to baffle TinCaps

The TinCaps have not yet been able to solve the Lake County Captains this year.

Fort Wayne is above .500 against the rest of High-A Central, but Wednesday at Parkview Field it dropped its seventh game in eight tries against the Captains. The latest defeat ended 3-2 and was the fourth straight loss overall for the TinCaps, matching their longest skid of the season.

“We just have to stay locked in at the plate the whole game,” said outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who was activated off the injured list prior to the game after missing the previous six contests with a concussion suffered June 1 against Cedar Rapids. “We can beat these guys, we have a hell of a team this year, and once we get it going it's going to be hard to beat us.”

Williams-Sutton played a central role in a two-run rally for the TinCaps (13-18) in the sixth that knotted the score at 2.

Fort Wayne pushed across one run with some base running when Agustin Ruiz broke from first on a stolen base attempt and got in a rundown after the throw to second, allowing Reinaldo Ilarraza to race home from third with his team's first run.

Later in the inning, Williams-Sutton came up with two outs and a runner on and hit a long fly ball into the right-field corner. It landed just a few feet fair and rattled around. Williams-Sutton reached third with the game-tying triple, his first three-bagger since May 15, 2019.

“(Pitcher Jared Janczak) threw me a first-pitch slider, and I was hacking at it because I didn't want to get down with two strikes,” Williams-Sutton said. “I just wanted to see ball, hit ball on the first pitch.

“I feel like I should have gotten an inside-the-park homer, because I stood (at home) for a second, I couldn't find where the ball went, but then I saw the right-fielder going after it and I put on the jets.”

The game was tied only briefly after Williams-Sutton's heroics. The Captains (17-15) pushed across an unearned run in the seventh. With two outs, second baseman Ilarraza made a throwing error, and Quentin Holmes singled in the winning run off right-hander Brandon Komar.

Holmes went 4 for 4. Komar pitched three innings and gave up only one hit and the unearned run.

“We can't give these guys any free bases,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “That error, that extended the inning and good teams are going to take advantage of those things.

“We have to play flawless baseball.”

Fort Wayne starter Ethan Elliott, the High-A Central Pitcher of the Month in May, went five innings and gave up two runs on seven hits. He struck out five to run his league-leading whiff total to 52. His 2.02 ERA is third in the league.

TinCaps catcher Jonny Homza went 0 for 4 to snap a 13-game hitting streak that had been the longest for Fort Wayne this season.

