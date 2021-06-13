Bats light up in win at home

For the second time this season Saturday, fireworks lit up the night sky at Parkview Field after a TinCaps game, thrilling the season-high announced crowd of 4,331.

The Fort Wayne offense also provided plenty of fireworks during the game.

The TinCaps pounded 13 hits, including home runs for Agustin Ruiz and Justin Lopez and three doubles for Tirso Ornelas, and the hosts beat the Lake County Captains 10-2, moving Fort Wayne one win from a series split.

The large Parkview Field crowd provided a festive atmosphere as it watched its hometown side pour on runs against a Captains team that had won eight of the first 10 meetings with the TinCaps (15-19) this season.

“The bread and butter of Fort Wayne has been the crowds, the atmosphere the fans provide,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “Any time we can get a crowd like that or the crowds we're used to seeing, it's fun for the players and myself. Everyone likes to be in front of big crowds performing and it was good for us to put on a game like that tonight.”

The TinCaps got the fans into the game immediately with a pair of runs in the first inning. After Jonny Homza singled to open the inning, slugger Agustin Ruiz clubbed the longest home run at Parkview Field this season, hitting one 434 feet to right-center for his ninth long ball of the year.

Shortstop Justin Lopez matched Ruiz with a two-run homer in the third, his first home run at Parkview Field since opening day on May 4, and his third of the season.

The TinCaps pushed across three more runs in the seventh with the help of three doubles, including one from Ornelas. The designated hitter's trio of two-baggers give him a league-leading 14 this season.

“Ruiz did a good job of getting to (Captains starter Eric Mock) early,” Contreras said. “We talked about that in our pregame, trying to score early on these guys, put the momentum on our side and they did just that. Scoring seven in the first three innings was huge for us.”

Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo went 42/3 innings and gave up one run on two hits with five strikeouts. TinCaps bullpen arms Felix Minjarez and Brandon Komar worked the final 41/3, giving up only two hits and one run between them.

The TinCaps' bullpen has a 1.03 ERA in the last four games.

“It's been the one spot on the team we wanted to get stronger and get guys to contribute,” Contreras said of the relievers. “It's good to see guys coming out of the pen, giving us length, not having to burn four pitchers in a game.”

Note: TinCaps reliever Edwuin Bencomo, who has not pitched since Tuesday, is dealing with some “forearm tightness,” Contreras told The Journal Gazette. It's unclear whether he'll need a stint on the Injured List. Bencomo is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA this season.

