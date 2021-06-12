TinCaps fall again to Captains despite rally

The Lake County Captains set the tone from the first pitch of the game Friday night at Parkview Field, built up a seven-run lead and beat the TinCaps for the third time in four nights despite a furious rally from Fort Wayne in the late innings.

The top three hitters in the TinCaps lineup, Jonny Homza, Reinaldo Ilarraza and Agustin Ruiz, combined to reach base nine times, but Fort Wayne fell 8-5 in front of an announced crowd of 2,781, losing for the eighth time in 10 games against Lake County this season.

“We kept it within fighting distance,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “It was a good fight, gave us an opportunity. We just have to limit the damage early to give us a better opportunity late in the game.”

Trailing 7-0 after five innings, the TinCaps (14-18) began their comeback in the sixth, putting the first three runners on and pushing across three runs on a balk, a run-scoring double play and an RBI single from Justin Lopez.

After starting pitcher Gabe Mosser labored through four innings, the TinCaps bullpen kept the game within striking distance. Left-hander Cody Tyler and right-hander Sam Keating, who both came into the night with ERAs above 14, combined to pitch five one-hit innings without giving up an earned run.

Keating struck out five of the seven hitters he faced while Tyler tossed three shutout frames in his best outing of the year. The TinCaps came into the game with the highest bullpen ERA in High-A Central.

“In baseball, you never know,” Tyler said. “You have to keep them right where they're at and get some momentum for your offense and let them go to work. You could see it there toward the end of the game.”

The TinCaps went into the ninth trailing 8-4, but Kelvin Melean and Kelvin Alarcon started the inning with back-to-back singles. Homza then doubled off the wall in left, scoring a run and bringing the tying run to the plate. With two outs, slugger Agustin Ruiz hit a long fly to center, but it tied on the warning track to end the game.

Fort Wayne went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and struck out four times in the eighth and ninth in those situations.

The first pitch of the game from TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser was laced back through the middle for a single and that began a four-run first-inning rally for the Captains that featured three bang-bang calls at second, all of which went against Fort Wayne. After the third call, Contreras exited the dugout to have a lengthy discussion with base umpire Kellen Martin.

Mosser eventually gave up seven runs on eight hits.

“(Lake County) is a good hitting team, but you have to limit the damage and you can't give these guys extra outs, you can't extend innings,” Contreras said. “Our guys are playing well, they just have to be consistent with their actions and keep playing hard all the way through.”

