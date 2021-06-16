TinCaps give up 4 runs in 9th, lose to Dragons

The TinCaps let a three-run lead get away in the ninth inning of their series opener against first-place Dayton and lost 5-4 at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne (16-20) led 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, but after a single and a strikeout to start the inning, five straight Dragons batters reached base, and Dayton (21-16) pushed across four runs.

The big blow came with the bases loaded, one out and the TinCaps ahead 4-3, when No. 9 hitter Reniel Ozuna ripped a game-winning double to right off Fort Wayne reliever Sam Williams, scoring two runs.

TinCaps starting pitcher Ethan Elliott, who leads High-A Central in ERA (1.94) and strikeouts (57) pitched six innings and gave up one run on five hits while striking out five.

Fort Wayne catcher Jonny Homza, who is third in the league in on-base plus slugging at .937, went 2 for 5. He scored a run in the third inning when he dashed in from third base as Reinaldo Ilarraza stole second and he later singled in a run in the sixth to make it 3-1. Seamus Curran added an RBI single in the eighth to give Fort Wayne a four-run cushion.

Notes: The Padres promoted right-handed reliever Jose Geraldo from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne on Monday. Geraldo had a 2.42 ERA in 14 appearances over 221/3 innings at the lower level. San Diego also promoted TinCaps catcher/designated Yorman Rodriguez to Double-A San Antonio. ... TinCaps tickets for every seat at every game the rest of the season at Parkview Field are on sale now. Go to www.tincapstickets.com/web for more information.