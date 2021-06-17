TinCaps' defensive lapses costly

The TinCaps rallied late, but for the second consecutive night fell to first-place Dayton by one run.

Fort Wayne garnered only one hit in six innings off Dragons starting pitcher Noah Davis and lost 3-2 on Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark. Justin Lopez and Grant Little each contributed an RBI single for the TinCaps.

With the loss, the last-place TinCaps (16-21) dropped 51/2 games back of the Dragons in the High-A Central East Division.

TinCaps starter Matt Waldron pitched six innings, his third start in the last four in which he has worked six frames, and gave up just one earned run on seven hits while striking out four. He also surrendered two unearned runs, and that was enough to put Dayton over the top.

The decisive rally came in the fourth. With one out and Dayton already up 1-0, third baseman Kelvin Melean couldn't handle a grounder, and Jose Tello reached on the error. After a pop-up that should have been the third out, two straight singles brought in a run. Then Waldron balked and another run came across to make it 3-0.

The TinCaps scored once in the seventh and once more in the eighth to creep closer but went down in order in the ninth against hard-throwing closer Francis Peguero, who earned his fourth save and lowered his ERA to 0.73.

Note: TinCaps outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton was promoted to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday, the team announced. Williams-Sutton had a .455 on-base percentage, which would have led High-A Central if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. He led the Midwest League in OBP with Fort Wayne in 2019.