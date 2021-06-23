TinCaps stage big rally

The TinCaps roared back from a six-run deficit, and a Jonny Homza RBI single in the eighth inning completed a 7-6 comeback victory in the opener of a six-game series against South Bend at Four Winds Field on Tuesday.

Fort Wayne (19-23) trailed 6-0 after three innings – starting pitcher Matt Waldron gave up six runs in the third – but got the comeback started with a five-run fifth inning that featured two bases-loaded walks and a two-run single from red-hot Kelvin Melean.

Melean went 2 for 5 and has six hits and seven RBI in his last two games.

The TinCaps knotted the score an inning later when Homza grounded a single up the middle and Jawuan Harris scored. Homza has six hits in the last two games as well and he also walked twice Tuesday.

Fort Wayne drew 11 walks, including three for No. 9 hitter Harris. Reliever Tyler Suellentrop walked five in two-thirds of an inning.

The Fort Wayne bullpen tossed four hitless innings and right-hander Carter Loewen struck out all three hitters he faced. Side-armer Sam Keating got the win with two shutout frames and Jose Geraldo earned his second save in three appearances with Fort Wayne, retiring three hitters in a row after Delvin Zinn led off the ninth with a walk and stole second.

Note: TinCaps right-hander Brandon Komar was promoted to Double-A San Antonio before the game and lefty Ramon Perez was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore to take his place on the roster. Komar went 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 30 innings with Fort Wayne. Perez has a 3.28 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 242/3 innings at the lower level.