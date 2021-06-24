Big inning blows game open late

The TinCaps pushed across eight runs in the seventh inning to turn a pitcher's duel into a blowout and equaled a season-best with their third straight victory, beating South Bend 8-0 at Four Winds Field on Wednesday night.

The game was scoreless heading into the seventh, when the Cubs went to their bullpen. Starting pitcher Max Bain had gone six hitless innings, but Fort Wayne (20-23) jumped all over relievers Hunter Bigge and Eduarniel Nunez.

With one out and a runner on first, Justin Lopez doubled to left, bringing in the game's first run. Luis Almanzar followed with a strikeout, but the next eight hitters in a row reached before the side was finally retired. Jawuan Harris provided a two-run single, Agustin Ruiz had a two-run double, moving him within one of the High-A Central RBI lead with 32, and four TinCaps walked in the inning. Ethan Skender was hit by a pitch twice in the frame.

While Bain was keeping Fort Wayne scoreless, TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser also turned in a brilliant performance. The 25-year-old right-hander was 0-4 with a 9.17 ERA in his previous four starts, but he went seven shutout innings, the longest outing for a Fort Wayne pitcher this year.

Mosser gave up only one hit and one walk while striking out five and throwing 91 pitches. He earned his first win since May 19.

Fort Wayne right-hander Felix Minjarez pitched two scoreless innings to close out the TinCaps' first shutout win since May 28, also at South Bend.

Minjarez has thrown six consecutive scoreless innings over his last three appearances, striking out 10 in that stretch.