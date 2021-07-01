Loons' big day on bases costly in blowout loss

Memorial Coliseum experienced an explosion of joy Wednesday night as the Komets moved one win away from a Kelly Cup title.

Across town at Parkview Field, however, the mood was much more somber.

The previously-surging TinCaps (23-26) suffered a blowout loss to Great Lakes Loons, falling 8-1 in front of an announced crowd of 2,085 that stuck it out through a 23-minute rain delay that pushed back the start of the game. It was just the third loss in the last nine games for Fort Wayne.

After the early delay, necessitated by an afternoon downpour that left the tarp on the diamond until shortly before the scheduled start time, the Loons (26-24) immediately took command. James Outman walked to lead off the game against Fort Wayne starter Moises Lugo, stole second and third and then came around to score on a sacrifice fly.

That was a microcosm of how the night would go for the TinCaps, who struggled to throw strikes and stop the Great Lakes running game. The Loons drew nine walks and went 7 for 8 in stolen-base attempts, putting pressure on Fort Wayne's defense all night.

Lugo came into the game as one of the hottest pitchers, ranking sixth in High-A Central in ERA at 2.79 and leading the circuit in opponent batting average at .165, but he suffered through his shortest start of the season, lasting only 32/3 innings.

The big right-hander walked four and gave up four hits, the first time since May 20 and only the second time this season he has surrendered more than three hits in a start. The Loons pushed across four runs against him and he watched his ERA balloon to 3.40.

The TinCaps scored their only run in the ninth, after Ethan Skender led off with a walk and later scored on a throwing error that should have ended the game.

Fort Wayne put two runners on in the second, fifth and eighth and Skender led off with a triple, his team's only extra-base hit, in the seventh, but the TinCaps were unable to come up with a big hit. They went 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

TinCaps second baseman Kelvin Melean stayed hot, getting on base twice via infield singles. Melean has six multi-hit games in his last nine contests and is hitting .405 since June 20. He extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Great Lakes designated hitter Andy Pages completed the scoring in the eighth when he launched a moonshot two-run homer to left field. It was the 16th home run of the season for Pages, two more than anyone else in the league.

