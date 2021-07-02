Loons avenge extra-innings loss

For the second time in three games, the TinCaps and Great Lakes Loons needed extra innings to settle the affair at Parkview Field. After Fort Wayne pulled off an improbable 11-inning victory Tuesday, the Loons got some revenge Thursday.

Great Lakes pushed across three runs in the top of the 10th inning off Fort Wayne closer Jose Geraldo, breaking a streak of five straight scoreless outings to start his High-A tenure, and the visitors went on to win 6-3 in front of an announced crowd of 4,380.

The TinCaps (23-27) went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th, leaving the free runner placed on second in extra innings stranded in place.

The hosts led 3-2 with two outs and none on in the eighth, but reliever Felix Minjarez could not hold the advantage. The right-hander, who had given up two runs in Tuesday's game as well, surrendered a single and then a double off the wall that knotted the score. Fort Wayne loaded the bases with one out in the bottom half, but Ethan Skender and Justin Lopez whiffed to end the threat.

Fort Wayne trailed 2-0 after three innings but evened the score in the fifth when second baseman Justin Lopez ripped a line drive to right that just cleared the 15-foot wall in that part of the ballpark for a two-run home run. It was Lopez's fifth long ball of the season and traveled 364 feet after leaving his bat at 97 mph.

The TinCaps then jumped in front an inning later. With runners on first and second, Kelvin Melean tried to bunt the runners over. The throw went to third instead and it was wild, skidding down the left-field line and bringing Reinaldo Ilarraza in with the go-ahead tally.

Melean was credited with a hit on the play, part of his seventh multi-hit game in the last 10 as he went 2 for 5.

Fort Wayne stayed in front into the late innings thanks to the heroic relief pitching of left-hander Erik Sabrowski. In just his fourth pro appearance, Sabrowski struck out six in a row to start his night and finished with nine strikeouts in four scoreless innings, during which the only blemish on his ledger was a bunt single.

TinCaps starter Anderson Espinoza, the team's top prospect, was ejected at the end of a first inning in which he threw 41 pitches and gave up a run on two hits and a walk. The umpires checked the right-hander's glove as he came off the mound after the inning and found what they deemed to be a banned substance.

Espinoza appeared surprised by the finding and protested vociferously, but he eventually retired to the clubhouse.

Notes: Major League Baseball announced that the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels will have playoffs this season. The playoff format will feature the top two teams in each league (not necessarily division champions) playing a five-game series for the championship, starting on Sept. 21. ... The TinCaps provided free Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to fans during the game, in partnership with Parkview Health. Fans who got the shot also received a gift card.

