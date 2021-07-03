TinCaps come from behind but fall short of win

The TinCaps sent nine hitters to the plate in the sixth inning Friday, roaring back from what had been a four-run deficit to take a three-run lead over visiting Great Lakes.

The Loons responded by sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh and pushed across four runs to break Fort Wayne's heart again at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps fell 10-9 on Friday night in front of a season-high announced crowd of 4,407, letting a late-inning lead get away for the second straight night and losing their third game in a row.

Fort Wayne (23-28) seemed to turn the game around in the fifth inning after manager Anthony Contreras was ejected from the game. Contreras got the boot after arguing loudly with base umpire Jen Pawol soon after a check-swing call that could have ended an earlier at-bat in a strikeout. Great Lakes shortstop Leonel Valera hit a three-run homer later in the at-bat in question. TinCaps hitting coach Jonathan Mathews managed the rest of the game.

Following the the on-field blow-up from the usually staid manager, the TinCaps scored twice in the fifth to cut a 6-2 lead in half and then exploded in the sixth. The first six Fort Wayne batters reached in the latter frame, with three walks and three singles. The big blow in the uprising was a two-run single from Tirso Ornelas and Jonny Homza also added an RBI single, one of his three hits in the game.

By the time the dust settled, Fort Wayne led 9-6 and the bench and crowd were as loud as they have been all season.

That noise quieted soon, however, as the Loons roared back with a big rally of their own. The trouble started against reliever Mason Feole, pitching in his first game since May 26, when first baseman Seamus Curran bobbled a ground ball, one of four errors Fort Wayne committed in the game.

The next six Loons reached without a single hard-hit ball against Feole and Sam Keating and the eventual winning run came in on a bloop single from Brandon Lewis.

Fort Wayne managed just one baserunner in its final three trips to the plate. Feole took the loss, his first defeat in six appearances as a pro.

The TinCaps trailed through the middle innings despite a two-run homer in the third from Curran, his first since Aug. 10, 2019. The shot to right-center traveled 413 feet and left his bat at 103 mph.

Fort Wayne starter Ethan Elliott, who came into the game with the second-best ERA in High-A Central at 2.27, gave up a season-high six runs (five earned) in 41/3 innings, including two home runs to Valera. Elliott has surrendered a league-leading 13 long balls this season.

Notes: Prior to the game, the TinCaps activated Feole off the Injured List. Feole is the No. 28 prospect in the Padres farm system, per MLB.com. The Padres also sent 21-year-old catcher Andelson Arias to Fort Wayne from the team's training facility. Arias has never played above rookie ball.

