Biggest crowd in year sees team fall

A crowd of 6,213 fans, 40% larger than any other this season, packed Parkview Field on Saturday night to watch the TinCaps try to snap a three-game losing streak. Possibly with some energy left over from celebrating the Komets' Kelly Cup victory on Friday, the crowd made its presence felt, but Fort Wayne was unable to send it home with a victory.

The TinCaps bullpen let a late-inning lead get away for the third consecutive night, giving up home runs in the eighth and ninth, and last-place Fort Wayne fell to the Great Lakes Loons 8-6, dropping its fourth in a row. The TinCaps have lost a series at home for the first time this season.

“They make you pay for mistakes, they're a good hitting team,” manager Anthony Contreras said of the Loons. “The Dodgers organization has always been competitive, they're always going to put out teams like that. We did a good job. ... We just gotta be able to close out innings.”

Fort Wayne (23-29) led 6-3 heading into the eighth inning, but left-hander Ramon Perez couldn't hold the advantage. An infield single and a walk put two on for Brandon Lewis and the Loons (29-24) designated hitter lifted a game-tying three-run homer to left, his second long ball in as many nights.

The situation went from bad to worse in the ninth when right-hander Edwuin Bencomo walked the leadoff hitter and then served up a two-run game-winning gopher ball to Loons right fielder James Outman.

The TinCaps put runners on second and third with one out in the bottom half after a single for Kelvin Melean and a double off the wall from Agustin Ruiz.

The two-bagger brought the crowd to a fever pitch as it tried to will Fort Wayne to a comeback.

“That's the heartbeat of Parkview Field is the fans that come out here and get loud like they did tonight,” Contreras said. “You can feel the electricity. ... In the ninth inning you can hear everyone yelling and roaring when Ruiz hit that double and it feels good. That's what baseball's about.”

The cheers were not enough, however, as Tirso Ornelas and Seamus Curran struck out swinging to end the game.

The bullpen meltdown in the late innings spoiled a workhorse start from TinCaps right-hander Matt Waldron. The 24-year-old with a knuckleball in his repertoire pitched a season-best seven innings on a Fort Wayne season-high 105 pitches.

“(The knuckleball) is not as taxing on the arm, he's not throwing it extremely hard, so that's why we were able to extend his outing and get him throw more pitches,” Contreras said of Waldron.

